GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia to Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs attend

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023: Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy, and Tamannaah Bhatia and many more who stood out amongst the crowd.

Almost all Bollywood was present on Friday night in Mumbai for the spectacular GQ India Best Dressed 2023 event. While the trendiest Bollywood pair, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, strolled in together in sassy clothes, Mouni Roy was seen with her spouse, Suraj Nambiar, in a seductive navel-showing ruched patterned glittering gown. Let us check out who wore what.

Bollywood actor Vijay Verma looked dapper as he was snapped attending the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023.

Bollywood actress Shriya Saran posed and smiled for cameras as she attended the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023.

Late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan and Kubbra Sait were spotted at the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023



The Kaavaalaa star, Tamannaah Bhatia looked sexy in her backless purple body-fitted gown by LaQuan Smith.

Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan was spotted at the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023 in sexy black sheer dress.



Bollywood actress Mouni Roy posed with her husband Suraj Nambiar, in a sexy navel-showing ruched patterned shimmering gown.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani looked perfect in black outfits at the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023



Alaya F looked perfect in a white gown at the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023. The actress was last seen in the film U-Turn.

Ghoomer actress Sayami Kher looked perfect as she posed in a sexy blue gown at the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023.



Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha posed in a short scarlet dress at the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023.

Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in white. The actor was snapped attending the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023

Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari was also spotted posing for the cameras at the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023.