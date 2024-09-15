Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GOAT star Thalapathy Vijay gets trolled for his Onam wishes; know why

    Thalapathy Vijay faces backlash online for wishing fans on Onam but remains silent on recent Tamil festivals, sparking debate and criticism from netizens. 

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Vijay, a leading mass hero in the Tamil film industry, recently starred in the film 'Leo,' which was released to great acclaim in theaters. Following this film, the announcement of 'Thalapathy 69,' the last film starring Vijay, was made yesterday. This film will be directed by H. Vinoth. Anirudh will compose the music for this film. The shooting of this film is going to start soon.

    article_image2

    Actor Vijay is all set to retire from cinema with 'Thalapathy 69.' As this is his last film, the anticipation among fans for this film is increasing day by day. It has also been announced that 'Thalapathy 69' will be released in October next year. After completing this film, Vijay will enter full-time politics. For this, he started a political party called 'Tamil Nadu Victory Association' this year.

    article_image3

    Vijay, who has decided to contest the upcoming 2026 elections on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Victory Association, is also doing the work for it on the side. Recently, the flag launch ceremony of this party was held. In it, Vijay introduced the party flag and the party song. Soon, they are planning to hold the first convention of the Tamil Nadu Victory Association in Villupuram. Preparations for it are underway.

    article_image4

    While Vijay has a large fan base in Kerala, which is one of the reasons why he wished them a happy Onam, netizens are criticizing him for not wishing them a happy Vinayagar Chaturthi or Tamil New Year, which are major festivals in Tamil Nadu.

