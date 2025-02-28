Gene Hackman's Net Worth: A look at Hollywood legend's wealth, income, films, assets and more

Gene Hackman built an impressive fortune through his decades-long Hollywood career, earning wealth from blockbuster films, endorsements, and book sales, solidifying his legacy as one of the industry's most successful actors.



Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman was found dead at his New Mexico home alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their pet dog. He was 95. Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragic incident, though no signs of foul play have been discovered. Sheriff Adan Mendoza of Santa Fe County has not yet disclosed the cause or exact time of death.



Who Was Gene Hackman? Born in 1930, Hackman initially served in the U.S. Marines before transitioning to civilian life, where he took on various jobs, including truck driving and working as a doorman. Eventually, he pursued acting and made his breakthrough in 1964 with a role in the Broadway play Any Wednesday. His talent was quickly recognized, setting the stage for a remarkable Hollywood career spanning decades.

Gene Hackman’s Net Worth With a career that lasted nearly 50 years, Hackman amassed a fortune through films, endorsements, and book sales. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated wealth before his passing was around $80 million, making him one of the most successful actors of his era.

Gene Hackman’s Properties Hackman resided in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on a 12-acre property. Over the years, he invested in real estate, including a 25-acre estate in Montecito, California, which he purchased in the 1980s and sold for $5.5 million in 1985. This same property was later resold for $25 million in 2015. Additionally, he owned a house in Pebble Beach, California, which he sold in 1993.

Gene Hackman’s Family Hackman was first married to Faye Maltese, with whom he had three children: Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie Hackman. The couple was together for 30 years before divorcing in 1986. He tied the knot with classical pianist Betsy Arakawa in 1991. The couple maintained a private life away from the limelight. The last time they were publicly spotted together was in March 2024 when they were seen dining at Pappadeaux’s in Santa Fe.

Gene Hackman’s Best Performances Hackman’s career was filled with unforgettable performances. He made a mark early on with his role as Buck Barrow in Bonnie and Clyde and later gained immense popularity playing Lex Luthor in Superman (1978). He received his first Academy Award for his portrayal of detective Popeye Doyle in The French Connection and won his second Oscar for his role as Sheriff Little Bill Daggett in Unforgiven. Throughout his career, he earned more than 30 awards, including two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, and two BAFTAs, cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s greatest actors.

