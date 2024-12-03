Gaurav Khanna reflects on Anuj Kapadia’s exit from Anupamaa and his future on show; Read on

Gaurav Khanna opens up about his exit from Anupamaa, expressing gratitude for his journey. He remains open to returning if the storyline demands, emphasizing professionalism and positivity.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, recently opened up about his future on the show after a two-month absence. Despite speculation surrounding his return, Gaurav clarified that his character's story had reached a natural conclusion. "For now, Anuj’s chapter is closed," he stated.

 

article_image2

The actor shared that Anuj was initially meant to be a guest role for just three months but went on to become a significant part of the show for over three years. Gaurav expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love his character received, calling it a rare and cherished experience.

 

article_image3

Gaurav’s departure followed a 15-year time leap in Anupamaa in October, which saw the exit of several characters. However, Gaurav emphasized that his break isn't permanent, likening his exit to a "comma" rather than a "full stop." He remains open to rejoining if the storyline demands it.

 

article_image4

Image: Stills from the show

Regarding rumors of a rift with co-star Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav kept things professional. He emphasized that he doesn’t respond to baseless rumors, focusing instead on the work created with his colleagues. "The work we’ve done together is what matters," Gaurav said, maintaining a positive outlook.

