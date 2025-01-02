Game Changer: Want to know Ram Charan's FEE? Actor charged THIS amount for the film

The Game Changer movie has been delayed for almost three years. Dil Raju produced this film with a budget of 300 crores. One might wonder about Ram Charan's remuneration in such a big-budget film.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Game Changer is ready for a grand release in another week. The Game Changer movie is releasing as a Pan India film on January 10. The film unit will soon organize a massive pre-release event in AP. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is attending the pre-release event as the chief guest.

article_image2

The Game Changer movie has been delayed for almost three years. Dil Raju produced this film with a budget of 300 crores. One might wonder about Ram Charan's remuneration in such a big-budget film. Charan gained Pan India craze after RRR. Currently, there is a buzz that any Pan India hero's minimum remuneration is 100 crores.

article_image3

There were reports that Charan initially demanded a remuneration close to 100 crores for the Game Changer movie. However, it seems that Charan received a much lower remuneration for this film. It is said that Charan took only 65 crores for this film. There are some reasons why Charan agreed to such a low remuneration.

 

article_image4

The main reason is that the production cost for the producer increased significantly due to the three-year delay of the film. With this, the budget exceeded the estimate. So, along with Ram Charan, Shankar also reduced his remuneration. It is reported that Shankar took 35 crores for this film. There is also buzz that there are chances of getting a share if there are profits.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH] ATG

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH]

Janhvi Kapoor graces boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's year-end photo dump in adorable candid moments [PHOTOS] ATG

Janhvi Kapoor graces boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s year-end photo dump in adorable candid moments [PHOTOS]

Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra over nominating husband Vivian Dsena [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra over nominating husband Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH) RBA

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..'

Recent Stories

How 20 minutes of cycling can transform your health and fitness? gcw

How 20 minutes of cycling can transform your health and fitness?

Turn Rs 25,000 monthly into lakhs: THIS simple rule shows you how AJR

Turn Rs 25,000 monthly into lakhs: THIS simple rule shows you how

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH] ATG

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH]

10 things you should never change about yourself gcw

10 things you should never change about yourself

Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Top 7 stocks to buy long-term investment ATG

Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Top 7 stocks to buy long-term investment

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon