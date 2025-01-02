Game Changer: Want to know Ram Charan's FEE? Actor charged THIS amount for the film

The Game Changer movie has been delayed for almost three years. Dil Raju produced this film with a budget of 300 crores. One might wonder about Ram Charan's remuneration in such a big-budget film.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Game Changer is ready for a grand release in another week. The Game Changer movie is releasing as a Pan India film on January 10. The film unit will soon organize a massive pre-release event in AP. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is attending the pre-release event as the chief guest.

The Game Changer movie has been delayed for almost three years. Dil Raju produced this film with a budget of 300 crores. One might wonder about Ram Charan's remuneration in such a big-budget film. Charan gained Pan India craze after RRR. Currently, there is a buzz that any Pan India hero's minimum remuneration is 100 crores.

There were reports that Charan initially demanded a remuneration close to 100 crores for the Game Changer movie. However, it seems that Charan received a much lower remuneration for this film. It is said that Charan took only 65 crores for this film. There are some reasons why Charan agreed to such a low remuneration.

The main reason is that the production cost for the producer increased significantly due to the three-year delay of the film. With this, the budget exceeded the estimate. So, along with Ram Charan, Shankar also reduced his remuneration. It is reported that Shankar took 35 crores for this film. There is also buzz that there are chances of getting a share if there are profits.

