Game Changer LEAKED: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film OUT on TamilRockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla and more

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in a triple role, has been leaked online within an hour of its theatrical release.

Game Changer, directed by Shankar, stars Ram Charan, Anjali, Kiara Advani, and others. The film, made on a budget of Rs. 450 crore, features a song that reportedly cost Rs. 95 crore. The political drama, Game Changer, features Ram Charan as an IAS officer fighting against corruption. He portrays three different characters in the film.

Unauthorised versions of Game Changer are purportedly circulating on pirate websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and Telegram. Anyone may readily find the film's unauthorised downloads by Googling for 'Game Changer Movie Download' and 'Game Changer Free HD Download'.

On the other hand, the film has generated excitement among fans, with many sharing their initial reactions to it after seeing it in theatres. Game Changer, backed by Dil Raju and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, is said to have cost Rs 450 crore, making it one of the most expensive films ever produced in Tollywood.

Game Changer, written by Karthik Subbaraj and directed by Shankar, is produced by Dil Raju. The film marks Ram Charan's return to the screen after a 3-year hiatus.

Fans took to comment section to showcase their anger and disappointment. One user wrote, “Game Changer (GC) HD Print leaked. What are you plucking, do something”. Another user wrote, “Game Changer HD Print leaked. What you people are doing?”. “Game Changer full HD movie leaked”, wrote the third user.

Game Changer has received negative reviews, disappointing the producer. The political theme and scenes haven't resonated with audiences despite the strong music.

