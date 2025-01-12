'Game Changer' Box office collection Day 2: Kiara Advani, Ram Charan starrer sees huge drop; Read on

This report analyzes the second-day box office collection of the Shankar-directed film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani

Game Changer Movie Poster

Game Changer, directed by Shankar, stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Released in multiple languages, the film's music is by Thaman

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan

Game Changer, made on a budget of ₹450 crore, notably spent over ₹90 crore on music. A costly song sequence was removed

Ram Charan in Game Changer

Game Changer, with a story by Karthik Subbaraj and screenplay/direction by Shankar, features Ram Charan in a dual role. The film has received mixed reviews

Game Changer Day 2 Collection

Despite mixed reviews, Game Changer collected ₹186 crore on its first day. However, the second-day collection saw a significant drop, earning around ₹80 crore globally

