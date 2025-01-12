'Game Changer' Box office collection Day 2: Kiara Advani, Ram Charan starrer sees huge drop; Read on

This report analyzes the second-day box office collection of the Shankar-directed film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 10:55 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Game Changer Movie Poster

Game Changer, directed by Shankar, stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Released in multiple languages, the film's music is by Thaman

article_image2

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan

Game Changer, made on a budget of ₹450 crore, notably spent over ₹90 crore on music. A costly song sequence was removed

article_image3

Ram Charan in Game Changer

Game Changer, with a story by Karthik Subbaraj and screenplay/direction by Shankar, features Ram Charan in a dual role. The film has received mixed reviews

article_image4

Game Changer Day 2 Collection

Despite mixed reviews, Game Changer collected ₹186 crore on its first day. However, the second-day collection saw a significant drop, earning around ₹80 crore globally

