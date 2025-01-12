'Game Changer' Box office collection Day 2: Kiara Advani, Ram Charan starrer sees huge drop; Read on
This report analyzes the second-day box office collection of the Shankar-directed film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani
Game Changer Movie Poster
Game Changer, directed by Shankar, stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Released in multiple languages, the film's music is by Thaman
Kiara Advani and Ram Charan
Game Changer, made on a budget of ₹450 crore, notably spent over ₹90 crore on music. A costly song sequence was removed
Ram Charan in Game Changer
Game Changer, with a story by Karthik Subbaraj and screenplay/direction by Shankar, features Ram Charan in a dual role. The film has received mixed reviews
Game Changer Day 2 Collection
Despite mixed reviews, Game Changer collected ₹186 crore on its first day. However, the second-day collection saw a significant drop, earning around ₹80 crore globally