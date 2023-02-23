From Varisu to Prey for the Devil to Veera Simha Reddy and many more are releasing this Weekend (Feb 24)
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
OTT Movies and Web Shows Available This Weekend (February 24): The last week of February is jam-packed with South Indian films going OTT. Although earlier in the year, films such as Veera Simha Reddy, Thankam, and Varisu lit the box office on fire. They will now be available on numerous OTT platforms. No new Hindi web series is coming out this week, but several K-dramas and Japanese dramas are. Regarding cinemas, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Bollywood film Selfiee is currently in theatres.
If you want to binge-watch OTT movies and web series from the comfort of your own home, here's a list of what's coming out on digital platforms like as Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, and more.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Prey for the Devil
OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
Release Date – February 22
Directed by: Daniel Stamm
Language: English
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Die Hart
Kevin Hart's action-comedy flick Die Hart is filled with laughs and smart jabs. It also features crucial performances by John Travolta and Nathalie Emmanuel. Die Hart was once a 10-episode series on Quibi in the United States, and it has now been adapted into a film. In the film, Hart portrays a fictionalised version of himself who sets out to become Hollywood's biggest action star.
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date – February 24
Directed by: Eric Appel
Language: English
The Michigan Hell House
Hell House, located on Dice Road in a lonely region midway between Saginaw and Midland, Michigan, has a history of strange incidents. Steve Shippy, a paranormal investigator, and Cindy Kaza, a psychic medium, work together to track the evil terrorising a family and their house. With hundreds of police documents, dozens of eyewitnesses, and dozens of hours of real-time audio recordings, this is the best-documented paranormal case in history.
OTT Platform: discovery+
Release Date – February 23
Language: English
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Call It Love
Kdrama Call It Love stars Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang in lead roles. The Korean show is about a woman whose life changes after her father's sudden death. The late father's mistress throws her out of the house and she sets on to take revenge. however, in the process, she falls in love with the mistress' son.
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date – February 22
Directed by: Lee Kwang-young
Language: Korean, English
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Call Me Chihiro
Kasumi Arimura plays Chihiro in the Japanese drama Call Me Chihiro. The film tells the tale of the main character, the events that occur in her life, and how she alters her viewpoint on the lives of the individuals she meets at her new employment. The film stars Lily Franky as Utsumi, Nagai, Mitsuri Hirata as Bito, and Ryûya Wakaba as Taniguchi among many others.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – February 23
Directed by: Rikiya Imaizumi
Language: English
Heirs Of The Night 2
With Heirs Of The Night, you may immerse yourself in the realm of fantasy (Season 2). The 13-episode series, based on Ulrike Schweikert's book series, Die Erben der Nacht, examines a school for vampires where pupils from different clans gain specific talents to battle Dracula, an ancient evil. Alisa (Anatasia Martin), a 14-year-old girl, has a peculiar and mysterious link with evil, which is revealed during the series. Season 1 focused on Alisa, her ordinary adolescent concerns, and how she manages her unusual gift. Season 2 delves deeper into her life.
OTT Platform: MX Player
Release Date – February 24
Directed by: Diederik Van Rooijen
Language: Hindi Dubbed
Varisu
Varisu is a family entertainer starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. It tells the story of a man who is the son of a business magnate. Under bad circumstances, he is forced to take over his father's enterprise. It also stars R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish in supporting roles.
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date – February 23
Directed by: Vamshi Paidipally
Language: Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam
FYI: The Hindi version of Varisu will stream on Prime Video from March 8.
Veera Simha Reddy
The plot of Veera Simha Reddy centres around its titular character, a powerful man born in Pulicharla, educated in Anantapur, and now the most revered, God-like figure in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as both father and son, as well as Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar. VSR demonstrates a deep emotional core in addition to action and hostility. Shruti Haasan, on the other hand, exuded oomph in the film's songs alongside Nandamuri and also scored with an emotional sequence. The villains in the film are Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay, with Lal, Malayalam actress Honey Rose, Chandrika Ravi, Murali Sharma, Naveen Chandra, and others in supporting parts.
OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Release Date – February 23
Directed by: Gopichand Malineni
Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada