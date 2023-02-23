From Varisu to Prey for the Devil to Veera Simha Reddy and many more are releasing this Weekend (Feb 24)

OTT Movies and Web Shows Available This Weekend (February 24): Below is a list of what is available on digital platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus, Hotstar, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, and others. Watch out for Veera Simha Reddy, Varisu, Die Hart, and others.

OTT Movies and Web Shows Available This Weekend (February 24): The last week of February is jam-packed with South Indian films going OTT. Although earlier in the year, films such as Veera Simha Reddy, Thankam, and Varisu lit the box office on fire. They will now be available on numerous OTT platforms. No new Hindi web series is coming out this week, but several K-dramas and Japanese dramas are. Regarding cinemas, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Bollywood film Selfiee is currently in theatres. If you want to binge-watch OTT movies and web series from the comfort of your own home, here's a list of what's coming out on digital platforms like as Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, and more.

Prey for the Devil

The primary actors in the Kdrama Call It Love are Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang. The Korean drama follows a lady whose life is turned upside down after her father dies unexpectedly. The late father's mistress kicks her out of the house, and she vows vengeance. But, she falls in love with the mistress's son.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – February 22

Directed by: Daniel Stamm

Language: English

Die Hart

Kevin Hart's action-comedy flick Die Hart is filled with laughs and smart jabs. It also features crucial performances by John Travolta and Nathalie Emmanuel. Die Hart was once a 10-episode series on Quibi in the United States, and it has now been adapted into a film. In the film, Hart portrays a fictionalised version of himself who sets out to become Hollywood's biggest action star.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – February 24

Directed by: Eric Appel

Language: English

The Michigan Hell House

Hell House, located on Dice Road in a lonely region midway between Saginaw and Midland, Michigan, has a history of strange incidents. Steve Shippy, a paranormal investigator, and Cindy Kaza, a psychic medium, work together to track the evil terrorising a family and their house. With hundreds of police documents, dozens of eyewitnesses, and dozens of hours of real-time audio recordings, this is the best-documented paranormal case in history.

OTT Platform: discovery+

Release Date – February 23

Language: English

Call It Love

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – February 22

Directed by: Lee Kwang-young

Language: Korean, English

Call Me Chihiro

Kasumi Arimura plays Chihiro in the Japanese drama Call Me Chihiro. The film tells the tale of the main character, the events that occur in her life, and how she alters her viewpoint on the lives of the individuals she meets at her new employment. The film stars Lily Franky as Utsumi, Nagai, Mitsuri Hirata as Bito, and Ryûya Wakaba as Taniguchi among many others.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – February 23

Directed by: Rikiya Imaizumi

Language: English

Heirs Of The Night 2

With Heirs Of The Night, you may immerse yourself in the realm of fantasy (Season 2). The 13-episode series, based on Ulrike Schweikert's book series, Die Erben der Nacht, examines a school for vampires where pupils from different clans gain specific talents to battle Dracula, an ancient evil. Alisa (Anatasia Martin), a 14-year-old girl, has a peculiar and mysterious link with evil, which is revealed during the series. Season 1 focused on Alisa, her ordinary adolescent concerns, and how she manages her unusual gift. Season 2 delves deeper into her life.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date – February 24

Directed by: Diederik Van Rooijen

Language: Hindi Dubbed



Varisu

Varisu is a family entertainer starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. It tells the story of a man who is the son of a business magnate. Under bad circumstances, he is forced to take over his father's enterprise. It also stars R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish in supporting roles.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – February 23

Directed by: Vamshi Paidipally

Language: Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam

FYI: The Hindi version of Varisu will stream on Prime Video from March 8.

