From Tabu to Ameesha Patel, 7 actresses aged above 40 who did not get married

In traditional Indian culture, women are urged or pressured to get married as soon as they age 25. Some women, though, defy social norms and maintain their single status.

We have a list of Bollywood beauty queens over 40 who are still single and are ruling the roost in the industry. Check them out: .

Ameesha Patel: With Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ameesha Patel made her significant Bollywood debut. She subsequently worked on blockbusters like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The well-known actress is 46 years old and is still single.

Sakshi Tanwar: A well-known name in the television industry is Sakshi Tanwar. In the soap series Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, she is most known for portraying Parvati. She debuted in Bollywood with Dangal in 2016. Sakshi is still unmarried at the age of 49.

Tabu: Despite being 51 years old, Tabu continues to dominate the Indian box office. Her most recent films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, and Kuttey, demonstrated that she is here to stay. Although she has collaborated with nearly every major male Bollywood celebrity, she remains single.

Sushmita Sen: At 18, Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe contest. The most attractive woman decided to remain single. At the age of 24, she gave birth to a child alone. Sushmita has dated several guys. Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Rohman Shawl, and Lalit Modi are a few of them. She never married, though. She is 47 years old at the moment.

Divya Dutta: Divya Dutta is renowned for her remarkable supporting performances in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Special 26, Veer Zaara, LOC Kargil, Delhi 6, and others. Divya was never wed. She is 45 years old at the moment.

Nargis Fakhri: Born in America With Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut in 2011. She has appeared in films such as Madras Cafe, Kick, Housefull 3, and others. Nargis and Uday Chopra dated from 2013 until their breakup in 2017. The lovely actress is 43 years old and is still single.

