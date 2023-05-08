From Allu Arjun to Prabhas to Ram Charan-7 top Telugu stars' net worth, swanky cars and more

South Indian actors have amassed much admiration from various audiences in the past few years. Many performers receive enormous paychecks for their services in the world of film. We've compiled a list of the top 7 famous South Indian actors with massive fortunes. Please view the list of the highest-paid Tollywood stars and their net worth.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Take a look at this list and meet the seven most talented, experienced and super rich veteran stars of the Southern film industry.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Ram Charan: Net Worth – 2,800 Crore: According to estimates, Ram Charan, one of Tollywood's highest-paid actors who just rose to global fame, has an estimated net worth of Rs. 2,800 Crore. Ram Charan runs a production firm, the Polo Team Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club, and the Hyderabad-based airline company TruJet in addition to being an actor. Aston Martin Vintage, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes Benz GLE450 AMG Coupe, Audi Q7, and more are just a few of the remarkable vehicles in Ram Charan's collection, which is valued at over 3.5 crores.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Akkineni Nagarjuna: Net Worth – Rs 3,000 Crore: Akkineni Nagarjuna, an all-time superstar noted for his good looks and ability to age like a fine wine, is one of the most wealthy celebrities in Tollywood. Nagarjuna is well renowned for his charitable endeavours and is a co-founder of the non-profit Blue Cross. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has an estimated net worth of Rs. 3000 crores, according to Tollywood Buzz. With his brother Akkineni Venkata Rathnam, Nagarjuna is a co-owner of the production company "Annapurna Studios." The actor owns an incredible collection of vehicles, including a BMW 7-Series and an Audi A-7 worth between $1 and $1.25 million.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Jr. NTR: Net Worth – Rs 1,000 Crore: NTR Jr. is the next Tollywood actor with a considerable net worth. NTR allegedly has a $1 billion estimated net worth. He is another pan-Indian sensation who became famous thanks to his most recent international hit, RRR. Jr.NTR received compensation totalling Rs. 45 Crore, ranking him among the highest-paid actors. His whole net worth is proof of this. The Porsche 718 Cayman, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, and Mercedes Benz GLS 350d are among the opulent vehicles owned by Jr.NTR.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Allu Arjun: Net Worth – Rs 370 Crore: The approximate value of Allu Arjun's net worth is Rs 370 crore. He reportedly makes 32 crores of rupees yearly from various sources, including acting fees, brand endorsements, and other business activities. Additionally, he owns a Rs 100 crore house in Hyderabad and the nightclub "800 Jubilee" there. He recently bought a 2.5 crore rupee Range Rover Vogue home. He owns an Audi A7 for Rs 86 lakh, a Jaguar XJL worth Rs 1.20 crore, a BMW X5 priced at Rs 80 lakh, and a vanity van worth Rs 7 crore.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Chiranjeevi: Net Worth – Rs 1,650 Crore: Megastar Chiranjeevi, well-known for his contribution to Telugu film, has a lavish mansion in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, worth Rs 28 crore. Chiranjeevi acquired a brand-new opulent residence in Bangalore as part of his ongoing, significant real estate investment. The recipient of the Padma Bhushan has a staggering net worth of Rs. 1650 crore.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mahesh Babu: Net Worth – Rs 256 Crore: Mahesh Babu, one of the top performers in the Telugu film fraternity, is renowned for his flawless sense of style and opulent way of life. According to CAKnowledge, Babu's estimated net worth is Rs 256 crore. Movies and brand endorsements are his primary income sources. His property in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills is thought to be worth about Rs 28 crores. The actor owns many opulent vehicles, including the Lamborghini Gallardo, Audi e-Tron, Range Rover Vogue, and Range Rover Vogue Autobiography.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram