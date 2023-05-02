Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Alia-Ranbir to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, couples who moved out of parents' homes after marriage

    First Published May 2, 2023, 8:15 PM IST

    Some many new tasks and duties come with getting married and beginning a new life. That responsibility grows when you leave the comfort of your parents' home and construct a new one together. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Here, we examine various Bollywood stars who left their parents' homes after getting married, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the most recent Bollywood star pair to exchange vows in B-Town. The couple wed in Rajasthan early this year, and ever since then, the city has been painted crimson. The actors reportedly spent Rs. 70 crores on a luxurious flat in Mumbai.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: They wed in 2018 in an opulent destination wedding in Italy after dating for several years. The pair left their parents' home after their lavish wedding and now live in a luxurious new mansion in Mumbai. Their opulent home is said to be worth Rs 119 crore.


     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: Following their royal wedding in Rajasthan, the star couple made their relationship official after keeping their fans guessing until the end. Only their closest friends and family members were present at their lavish wedding. After marriage, the pair moved to their new flat in Mumbai's Juhu community. The magnificent Rajmahal Building, where celebrities dwell, now features modern decor with a hint of richness.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja: Everyone was taken aback when Sonam Kapoor wed London-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in 2018. Her close friends and family were present during a traditional wedding ceremony when she married in Mumbai. The pair has moved from their parent's homes to an affluent area of Mumbai's Bandra district. In addition, the couple owns a lavish and creative home in London's Notting Hill. They recently received the blessing of a baby boy.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: One of Bollywood's most adored couples is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. At their home, the actors wed in April of last year. In November of the same year, they gave birth to their daughter Raha. Alia and Ranbir relocated to their new home in Mumbai's Pali Hill to raise their newborn. Their current residence is known as Vastu Apartment.

