    Find out how much Triptii Dimri charges per movie

    Tripti Dimri's career has skyrocketed after the success of the movie 'Animal.' Her remuneration has seen a significant increase, surprising many in the industry.

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

    Tripti Dimri reached the peak of fame in the past year. After the success of 'Animal,' there's been no looking back.

    article_image2

    While 'Bhediya' didn't make a big splash at the box office, Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal's chemistry captivated audiences.

    article_image3

    Currently busy with 'Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' Tripti Dimri is still taking on new projects.

    article_image4

    Tripti Dimri has nearly tripled her remuneration in the past year. Her current fee is quite surprising.

    article_image5

    Tripti Dimri earned 40 lakhs for 'Animal' in 2023. Post its success, she increased her fee two and a half times.

    article_image6

    Her current fee is reportedly 1 crore. She has multiple projects lined up. Tripti Dimri portrayed a bold character in 'Animal,' showcasing her courage and achieving success.

    article_image7

    Originally from Uttarakhand, Tripti Dimri grew up in Delhi. While she's worked in films like 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala,' 'Animal' brought her fame.

    article_image8

    Tripti Dimri gained attention acting opposite Ranbir Kapoor, becoming a national crush. She recently completed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.'

