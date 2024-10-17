Find out how much Triptii Dimri charges per movie

Tripti Dimri's career has skyrocketed after the success of the movie 'Animal.' Her remuneration has seen a significant increase, surprising many in the industry.

Tripti Dimri reached the peak of fame in the past year. After the success of 'Animal,' there's been no looking back.

While 'Bhediya' didn't make a big splash at the box office, Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal's chemistry captivated audiences.

Currently busy with 'Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' Tripti Dimri is still taking on new projects.

Tripti Dimri has nearly tripled her remuneration in the past year. Her current fee is quite surprising.

Tripti Dimri earned 40 lakhs for 'Animal' in 2023. Post its success, she increased her fee two and a half times.

Her current fee is reportedly 1 crore. She has multiple projects lined up. Tripti Dimri portrayed a bold character in 'Animal,' showcasing her courage and achieving success.

Originally from Uttarakhand, Tripti Dimri grew up in Delhi. While she's worked in films like 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala,' 'Animal' brought her fame.

Tripti Dimri gained attention acting opposite Ranbir Kapoor, becoming a national crush. She recently completed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.'

