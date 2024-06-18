Esha Gupta HOT pictures: 6 times the 'Jannat 2' actress showed off her CLEVAGE and sexy body

Apart from working in films, Esha Gupta often takes to her Instagram to her hot pictures revealing her body.

Esha Gupta has often shared bold and provocative photoshoots on her social media, which have sparked debates and criticism regarding her choice of attire and portrayal of femininity.

In 2017, Esha Gupta posted semi-nude photos on Instagram, which garnered mixed reactions from the public and media. Some criticized her for being too bold and provocative on social media.

Esha Gupta accused a Nigerian footballer, saying he was "raping her in his mind" and then later apologized for making such a comment.

Esha Gupta has expressed her political views on various occasions, which sometimes led to controversy and disagreements with fans or followers who hold opposing views.

Esha Gupta has been criticized for her comments on social media platforms, including remarks that were seen as insensitive or inappropriate by some users.

At times, Esha Gupta's vocal support for certain causes or issues has sparked controversy, especially when these causes are divisive or contentious.

