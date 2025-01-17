Emergency REVIEW by Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra CM goes gaga over Kangana Ranaut's film

Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, recently applauded Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. Read the whole story to find out what he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended a special screening of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency film on Thursday. In the pictures that went viral on social media, Kangana was seen exchanging warm greetings with the Chief Minister when he arrived at a theatre in Mumbai to watch her film.

After the screening, Devendra Fadnavis told Indian Express, This is an important documentation of a time in Indian history when people’s democratic rights were quashed, the constitution wasn’t adhered to, and lakhs of leaders were shut in jails. Emergency is a good representation of the atrocities committed on the people during those times'.

He also praised and lauded Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in Emergency as he added saying, 'I want to congratulate her for acing the role. The film is not just about the emergency, but also what happened before… the 1971 war, and in many ways, it is like seeing the late Prime Minister’s life journey. It is a history of India that reminds us of the importance of keeping democracy alive'.

Additionally, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended a Emergency screening in Nagpur. Talking about the film, Kangana has directed it and it also features Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi. The story is about Emergency, that was imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath.



He also Tweet about the film, " CM Devendra Fadnavis watches the special screening of the film 'Emergency' starring and directed by Kangana Ranaut along with Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other MLAs मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्यासमवेत मंत्री मंगल प्रभात लोढा व इतर आमदार, कंगना रणौत अभिनीत आणि दिग्दर्शित 'इमर्जन्सी' चित्रपटाची स्पेशल स्क्रिनिंग पाहताना मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस इनके साथ मंत्री मंगल प्रभात लोढा एवं अन्य विधायक, कंगना रनौत द्वारा अभिनीत और निर्देशित 'इमर्जेन्सी' फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग देखते हुए दु. १.१० | १६-१-२०२५ मुंबई."

