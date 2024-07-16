Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elli AvrRam looks HOT as she drops pictures in SEXY Leopard prink bikini

    Actress Elli AvrRam took to her social media to share pictures in a bikini.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Elli AvrRam's latest swimsuit pictures have created quite a stir online. Elli, known for continually wowing her admirers with her daring style, has once again demonstrated her outspoken personality. 

    article_image2

    Her newest photos, which highlighted her gorgeous curves in beachwear, has left her followers breathless and yearning for more. Elli AvrRam came to Instagram on Monday and posted a series of smoldering photos showing off her curves in a black and white leopard print bikini. 

    article_image3

    The actress and model may be seen making various positions over a stunning beach scene with clear blue skies. Elli is also seen in one of the photos, lying on the sand. The photographs quickly became viral. 

    article_image4

    Elli AvrRam discussed her experiences with prejudice based on her virginity in an interview on Siddhaarth Aalambayan's YouTube channel, Hauterrfly, last year. The actress described a troubling experience in which she was probed directly about her virginity at a meeting with an industry insider. 

    article_image5

    When she said she wasn't, the man remarked that she should be able to sleep around, especially because she was a foreigner. Elli was very offended by this, calling it the most disrespectful comment she had ever received in her decade-long career in the profession.

