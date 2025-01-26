Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Box Office Collections: How well is Mammootty’s film performing? CHECK HERE

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, starring Mammootty and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is a gripping mystery thriller. The film is receiving steady box office attention, leaving audiences intrigued.
 

article_image1
Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, marks his Malayalam debut. The mystery thriller, produced by Mammootty Kampany, hit theaters on January 23, 2025. The film stars Mammootty in the lead role as Dominic, a private investigator, and showcases a talented ensemble cast.

 


 

 

article_image2

The story follows Dominic, portrayed by Mammootty, as he unravels a complex mystery. His assistant, Vighnesh, is played by Gokul Suresh, while his wife, Sara Dominic, is portrayed by Lena. Supporting roles are played by actors such as Vijay Babu, Siddique, and Viji Venkatesh, contributing to a gripping narrative.

 

article_image3

The film's cinematography is handled by Vishnu R. Dev, while editing is by Lewellyn Anthony. Music for Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is composed by Darbuka Siva, adding to the suspenseful atmosphere. The film’s production design, choreography, and costumes have been carefully crafted to complement the thrilling storyline.

 

article_image4

As of Day 3, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse earned an estimated ₹ 4.32 crore at the box office. The film performed steadily on its opening days, with ₹ 1.75 crore on Day 1, ₹ 1.2 crore on Day 2, and ₹ 1.37 crore on Day 3, with Day 4 predictions still coming in.

 

article_image5

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse combines mystery and drama, leaving viewers eager for more. The film also includes a cameo by Menon himself, playing a police officer. With a strong production team and an engaging story, this movie is set to make a mark in Malayalam cinema.

