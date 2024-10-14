Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you know THIS superstar forced Rekha to kiss for 5 minutes?

    In her book Rekha: The Untold Story, the actress claims that Bengali superstar Biswajit Chatterjee forcibly kissed her on screen.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Rekha has an extensive filmography because she began working at an early age. The actress has collaborated with numerous actors and delivered some incredible performances. However, not every filmmaking experience has been positive. During filming for one of the films, the actress said that she was forcibly kissed by a male co-star. He was a huge star at the time.

    article_image2

    Rekha was only fifteen years old at the time of the occurrence. The actress stated that they were filming a scene when the actor kissed her and she was not notified about it. The entire scene was captured on camera. So, who was the actor?

    article_image3

    In her book Rekha: The Untold Story, the actress claims that Bengali superstar Biswajit Chatterjee forcibly kissed her on screen. The actress was in disbelief following the occurrence and the seasoned actress stated that she was traumatized by the experience since the actor and director planned the kiss without her permission. It was a 5-minute kiss for the movie Do Anjaane, and the director, Kuljit Pal, did not ask Biswajit to stop and kept filming.

    article_image4

    Biswajit Chatterjee was 32. Rekha burst into tears from shock. The kissing sequence was included in the film despite widespread criticism. When asked about it, Chatterjee justified himself, claiming that he only followed the director's instructions. The performer explained the occurrence by expressing how much the audience enjoyed the scene.

