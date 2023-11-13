Diwali 2023: Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani, here's how Bollywood couples celebrated the festival

Bollywood couples celebrated Diwali with their families and took to their social media handles to share a glimpse from their celebration.

Couples shared adorable pictures from their Diwali celebration and opted for traditional outfits for the special occasion.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone kept a Diwali puja at their house and sharing the glimpse, they also posted a picture of them hugging and Deepika giving a peck to her husband on the cheek.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor were all smiles as they celebrated Diwali together and this one was special as it was first with their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dressed in white for their first Diwali after their marriage. The two looked adorable together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her children Taimur and Jeh are one of the naughtiest and while she tried to click a perfect family picture, the struggle continues as Jeh is busy running around in the house.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated the festival with their familes. Vicky wore a white kurta and leggings while Katrina looked gorgeous in a white saree with a vibrant floral design. The two twins dressed in white and held hands as they posed for the camera.