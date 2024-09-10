Disha Patani SEXY photos: Bollywood actress shows off her perfect body in Calvin Klein lingerie; take a look

Disha Patani's outfit selections become more comfortable while remaining stylish. After providing back-to-back glam inspiration, the actress is returning to fundamentals. She treated us to a taste of casually style in the sexiest manner conceivable.

Disha Patani, who recently impressed fans with her performance in the hit film Kalki, has returned to stir heads with her lovely appearance. The actress, known for her hot lingerie ads, has once again set the internet on fire with her latest selfie.

Wearing a Calvin Klein lingerie set, Disha shows off her toned physique and superb abs, melting hearts and thermometers alike. Her confidence and flair are apparent, making her one of the most in-demand actors in the business.

As if her new selfie wasn't enough to keep us interested, Disha has numerous interesting projects in the works. She is presently filming Surya's forthcoming feature, Kanguva, and has a number of other projects lined up.

This time, Disha Patani shared a mirror selfie on social media, revealing her picture-perfect form in Calvin Klein's sports bra and panty combo. Her outfit is grey, which complements her makeup's atmosphere and light undertone.

The simple style game was the greatest method for getting maximum effect. Disha's mirror selfie is surely raising the fashion standard for the weekend. Her open tresses and no-makeup appearance completed her OOTD.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's style will be a perfect inspiration for staying fashionable this season.

On her recent holiday, Disha Patani looked stunning while touring Japan's capital city, Tokyo. Disha was seen wearing everything from fresh summery flower designs to basic block colours to leopard prints as she walked the streets of Tokyo looking her most trendy.

