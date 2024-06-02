Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani oozes HOTNESS at Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; poses in green backless dress [PHOTOS]

    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    Disha Patani shared a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing her curves while on Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's pre-wedding cruise party

    Disha Patani caused a stir online with her striking photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration on a cruise. She was dazzling in a backless green dress

    The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram, where she showcased her curves on the cruise. Her pictures quickly went viral on social media, sparking numerous reactions from netizens

    Disha Patani shared a few photos in which she posed seductively for the camera against the sea-facing backdrop of the ship. She wore a light green knotted dress with a sultry design. The backless maxi dress featured a deep plunging neckline and strappy sleeves

    The actress chose a glossy makeup look, featuring deep-toned lipstick and mascara-heavy eyes. She left her hair down, creating a stunning appearance that was truly breathtaking. A bit of research revealed that her dress was from the brand Silvia Tcherassi, priced at $1,390, which amounts to Rs. 1,16,010 in INR

    Disha Patani, with her charm and elegance, continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her dynamic presence on screen and off

    Disha Patani's most recent film appearance was in "Yodha." She has several high-profile projects lined up, including "Kalki 2898 AD" and "Hero No. 1." In "Hero No. 1," she will reunite with her former boyfriend, Tiger Shroff. On a personal note, Disha previously dated Tiger Shroff

    Disha Patani, the versatile actress known for her striking beauty and captivating performances, continues to shine in the spotlight of the entertainment industry

