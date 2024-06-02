Disha Patani oozes HOTNESS at Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; poses in green backless dress [PHOTOS]

Disha Patani shared a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing her curves while on Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's pre-wedding cruise party

DishaPatani/Instagram

Disha Patani caused a stir online with her striking photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration on a cruise. She was dazzling in a backless green dress

DishaPatani/Instagram

The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram, where she showcased her curves on the cruise. Her pictures quickly went viral on social media, sparking numerous reactions from netizens

DishaPatani/Instagram

Disha Patani shared a few photos in which she posed seductively for the camera against the sea-facing backdrop of the ship. She wore a light green knotted dress with a sultry design. The backless maxi dress featured a deep plunging neckline and strappy sleeves

DishaPatani/Instagram

The actress chose a glossy makeup look, featuring deep-toned lipstick and mascara-heavy eyes. She left her hair down, creating a stunning appearance that was truly breathtaking. A bit of research revealed that her dress was from the brand Silvia Tcherassi, priced at $1,390, which amounts to Rs. 1,16,010 in INR

DishaPatani/Instagram

Disha Patani, with her charm and elegance, continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her dynamic presence on screen and off

DishaPatani/Instagram

Disha Patani's most recent film appearance was in "Yodha." She has several high-profile projects lined up, including "Kalki 2898 AD" and "Hero No. 1." In "Hero No. 1," she will reunite with her former boyfriend, Tiger Shroff. On a personal note, Disha previously dated Tiger Shroff

DishaPatani/Instagram

Disha Patani, the versatile actress known for her striking beauty and captivating performances, continues to shine in the spotlight of the entertainment industry