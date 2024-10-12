Disha Patani looks ELEGANT as she shares pictures in ethnic outfit

Disha Patani's ethnic green outfit can be your inspiration for a stylish Diwali ensemble, sure to captivate onlookers.

Disha Patani is well-known for both her amazing figure and her dedication to fitness. She is a style icon, renowned for her elegant looks both on and off the red carpet. She has become a trailblazer among young people thanks to her easy fusion of glamor and charm.

Her Instagram page is especially well-liked, as she regularly shares gorgeous pictures, dance videos, and brand endorsements. Disha's success has been sustained in large part because of her social media strategy. Disha recently posted stunning pictures with a green ethnic outfit with an intricate golden design.

The 32-year-old actress looks stunning with minimal and natural makeup, with pink glossy lips and dewy skin.

Disha opted for diamond earrings with the outfit and styled her hair in a natural wavy style. Her ethnic look can be your inspiration for this Diwali outfit.

