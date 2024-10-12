Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani looks ELEGANT as she shares pictures in ethnic outfit

    Disha Patani's ethnic green outfit can be your inspiration for a stylish Diwali ensemble, sure to captivate onlookers. 

    article_image1
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 1:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 1:57 PM IST

    Disha Patani is well-known for both her amazing figure and her dedication to fitness. She is a style icon, renowned for her elegant looks both on and off the red carpet. She has become a trailblazer among young people thanks to her easy fusion of glamor and charm.

     

    article_image2

    Her Instagram page is especially well-liked, as she regularly shares gorgeous pictures, dance videos, and brand endorsements. Disha's success has been sustained in large part because of her social media strategy. Disha recently posted stunning pictures with a green ethnic outfit with an intricate golden design. 

    article_image3

    The 32-year-old actress looks stunning with minimal and natural makeup, with pink glossy lips and dewy skin. 

    article_image4

    Disha opted for diamond earrings with the outfit and styled her hair in a natural wavy style. Her ethnic look can be your inspiration for this Diwali outfit.

