Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani HOT photos: Actress dons black bodycon leather dress perfect for date night

    Disha Patani maintains things crisp even while wearing off-duty attire and surrounded by various styles. In terms of dress, the actress understands how to make the most of her celebrity status. She maintained her stylish girl run with another figure-hugging dress that gripped her in all the right places.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 6:12 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani's black leather outfit, which highlighted her curves, attracted attention. She chose retro-style waves and minimal accessories. Disha's styles are on the cutting edge of daring and gorgeous fashion.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The diva frequently raises the temperature with sexy photos. Once again, the Malang actress drew attention with her stunning style in a bold black leather bodycon dress.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her one-of-a-kind costume, from famous designer Surya Sarkar's collection, had a body-hugging style that highlighted her trim figure. Furthermore, the outfit's large straps, crisscross design in the back, and well-sculpted seductive neckline gave oomph to her entire appeal, causing us all to fall in love with her sizzling avatar.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In terms of glam, Disha chose a light cosmetics look. She used a luminous base, mascara-coated lashes with eyeshadow, blush and highlighter on her cheeks, and a glossy peach lip tint to complete her look. Regarding her hair, the actress let her silky locks loose and curled them into delicate curls that wonderfully framed her face and complemented the overall tone of the ensemble.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, emphasising her gorgeous gown. She paired stunning metallic gold earrings with a matching bracelet and bold rings. If you need style inspiration for your date night, go no further than Disha Patani. The Baaghi 2 actress can transform any garment into a gorgeous look. A few days ago, the actress delighted her Instagram followers to breathtaking photos in another black outfit.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her costume included a backless style, a plunging neckline, and a halter neck pattern. The suit, decorated with silver decorations, added sparkle and richness to her appearance.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha complemented her attire with a high bun and dewy makeup, which included a glossy lip and winged eyeliner.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The diva kept the accessories simple, opting for big earrings and a gold bracelet to finish her ensemble.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Siddique sexual assault case: Police gather key evidence, hotel register confirms stay on alleged assault date dmn

    Siddique sexual assault case: Police gather key evidence, hotel register confirms stay on alleged assault date

    WATCH Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey QUITS show; actor shares video for fans; here's what he said RBA

    WATCH: Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey QUITS show; actor shares video for fans; here's what he said

    Emergency Akali Dal demands BAN on Kangana Ranaut's controversial movie RBA

    Emergency: Akali Dal demands BAN on Kangana Ranaut's controversial movie

    Aar Kobe': Arijit Singh pens protest song in solidarity with Kolkata rape victim [WATCH] ATG

    'Aar Kobe': Arijit Singh pens protest song in solidarity with Kolkata rape victim [WATCH]

    Aamir Khan, Rajnikanth to reunite after 30 years; set to appear in 'Coolie'? Here's what we know NTI

    Aamir Khan, Rajnikanth to reunite after 30 years; set to appear in 'Coolie'? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    An Apple a day keeps the doctor away: 7 health benefits of Apple vkp

    An Apple a day keeps the doctor away: 7 health benefits of Apple

    Mukesh Ambani announces Jio-AI Cloud welcome offer: 100GB free cloud storage for Jio users dmn

    Mukesh Ambani announces Jio-AI Cloud welcome offer: 100GB free cloud storage for Jio users

    5 Foods to avoid consuming with milk for better health NTI

    5 Foods to avoid consuming with milk for better health

    Coffee 5 USEFUL tips to store coffee powder ATG

    Coffee: 5 USEFUL tips to store coffee powder

    MUDA land scam: Karnataka HC postpones CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging governor's order to August 31 vkp

    MUDA land scam: Karnataka HC postpones CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging governor's order to August 31

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon