Did Zeenat Aman date Raj Kapoor? Actress reveals Dev Anand was hurt

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman once posted an Instagram photo of her first and only dispute with her late co-star, Dev Anand.

article_image1
Zeenat Aman is known for her pleasant and elegant attitude. She is still one of the most attractive ladies in the Hindi film industry. She has been in several well-known films, and we all adore her. She remains the industry's stunning diva. She reigned the 70s and 80s with her performances and continues working hard to amuse audiences.
 

article_image2

She is also on Instagram, and it would not be incorrect to state that she has the most intriguing account. She is active on social media, and it is always enjoyable to see her updates. She shows her stunning photos as well as some incredible vintage photos.

article_image3

She entertains her admirers even on social media. The seasoned actress previously talked about her only dispute with co-star Dev Anand, who debuted her in Bollywood. Last year, she discussed the same topic in a post. She remembers receiving several calls and messages when Dev Anand's autobiography revealed his falling in love with Zeenat Aman was published. 

article_image4

She uploaded a retro black-and-white photo of herself and Dev Anand. She discussed the beginning of her film career. She described it as the trio's golden age: Dev saab, Dilip Kumar, and Raj Kapoor. She said that Dev Anand debuted her, and she has appeared in several films both with and without him. 

article_image5

She wrote, "Meanwhile Raj ji's 1973 release Bobby had been a blockbuster hit that had swept every award. We knew each other socially too, exchanging warm greetings at public events. He was also my costar in Vakil Babu and Gopichand Jasoos. Naturally I wanted to be directed by him under the RK banner, and when the opportunity arose I jumped at it. The story of how I landed SSS is well-known, so I won’t repeat it. I was giddy to have been cast for Raj ji's unconventional project, and put heart and soul into it. I was completely unaware that Dev saab was simultaneously misreading the situation."

article_image6

"Years later, in 2007, ‘Romancing with Life’, Dev Saab’s autobiography hit the stands. In it he professed that he was in love with me, and insinuated that Raj ji and I had more than a director-actor equation which broke his heart. To be honest, I was livid. I felt humiliated, hurt and disconcerted that Dev saab, my much older mentor, a person I loved and admired platonically, would not only believe such a story devoid of a shred of truth, but would then go on to publish it for the world to read, "she added.

article_image7

She also mentioned that her phone kept ringing. Although she had never spoken about this mistake before, she has now found the courage to do so. Many celebs praised veteran actress Zeenat Aman when she published this on Instagram. 

