Did you know Vijay was first choice for movie Game Changer but rejected it—Here’s why

Ram Charan's Game Changer movie was initially planned with Vijay, according to director Shankar. But do you know why Vijay didn't do this film?

After the Indian 2 disaster, director Shankar has pinned all his hopes on Game Changer. Starring Kiara Advani as the heroine, the film also features stars like Samuthirakani, SJ Surya, and Anjali. Produced by Dil Raju, the film has music by Thaman.

Although Game Changer is directed by Shankar, the story is by Karthik Subbaraj. During the Corona period, Karthik told this story in the directors' WhatsApp group, and Shankar reportedly liked it. So, he said to make it into a movie.

Shankar liked the story and decided to make a movie. That movie is Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. The promotions for this movie, which is slated to release on January 10 as a Sankranti gift, are going on in full swing.

While Vijay was initially supposed to star in this film, the news that he dropped out is surprising. Although Vijay liked the story, he reportedly dropped out because Shankar asked for one and a half years of call sheets. Later, Dil Raju produced the movie Vaarasudu with Vijay.

Webpage Bismi said that Vijay could not give call sheets due to political reasons. Vijay acted in the movie Nanban directed by Shankar. So Shankar made this story into a movie with Ram Charan. Now, there are huge expectations for this film across Pan India. Let's see how the movie result will be.

