Did you know THIS actor's wife left him after hearing rumors of his affair with Priyanka Chopra

Director Suneel Darshan reveals how Akshay Kumar's personal issues led to his exit from Barsaat, paving the way for Bobby Deol, amidst rumors of an affair affecting his marriage.

In an intriguing revelation, director Suneel Darshan recently opened up about the casting changes in his 2005 film Barsaat. Originally set to star Priyanka Chopra alongside Akshay Kumar, the project took an unexpected turn when personal issues led Akshay to exit the film. This unexpected twist ultimately paved the way for Bobby Deol to step in as the lead.

Darshan shared that Barsaat was meant to be shot in one continuous schedule, and filming had already begun when Akshay faced a "weird problem" related to his wife, Twinkle Khanna. After just five days of shooting, Akshay called Darshan to discuss the situation, revealing that things had taken a turn for the worse. The director sensed the impending change when Bobby Deol’s manager reached out, expressing interest in collaborating with him.

Amidst the casting turmoil, rumors began to swirl about a possible affair between Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, further complicating matters. As tensions rose, Twinkle Khanna decided to leave her husband, prompting Darshan to emphasize the importance of responsibility in the industry. He clarified that while Priyanka was not to blame for the situation, actors needed to be mindful of their personal lives, especially when their partners are also in the business.

After Akshay's exit, Darshan quickly arranged for Bobby Deol to join the cast. The director recalled the smooth transition, noting that Bobby agreed to a three-film contract, which restricted him from working on other projects during that time. This commitment solidified Bobby's role in Barsaat and marked the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the actor and the director.

The unexpected changes in casting not only shaped Barsaat but also highlighted the complexities of personal relationships in the film industry. Darshan's candid comments remind us that behind the glitz and glamour, Bollywood actors navigate their own challenges, often affecting their professional commitments. As the story of Barsaat unfolds, it serves as a testament to how unforeseen circumstances can alter the course of a film and its cast.

