Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know THIS actor's wife left him after hearing rumors of his affair with Priyanka Chopra

    Director Suneel Darshan reveals how Akshay Kumar's personal issues led to his exit from Barsaat, paving the way for Bobby Deol, amidst rumors of an affair affecting his marriage.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 4:24 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    In an intriguing revelation, director Suneel Darshan recently opened up about the casting changes in his 2005 film Barsaat. Originally set to star Priyanka Chopra alongside Akshay Kumar, the project took an unexpected turn when personal issues led Akshay to exit the film. This unexpected twist ultimately paved the way for Bobby Deol to step in as the lead.

     

    article_image2

    Darshan shared that Barsaat was meant to be shot in one continuous schedule, and filming had already begun when Akshay faced a "weird problem" related to his wife, Twinkle Khanna. After just five days of shooting, Akshay called Darshan to discuss the situation, revealing that things had taken a turn for the worse. The director sensed the impending change when Bobby Deol’s manager reached out, expressing interest in collaborating with him.

     

    article_image3

    Amidst the casting turmoil, rumors began to swirl about a possible affair between Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, further complicating matters. As tensions rose, Twinkle Khanna decided to leave her husband, prompting Darshan to emphasize the importance of responsibility in the industry. He clarified that while Priyanka was not to blame for the situation, actors needed to be mindful of their personal lives, especially when their partners are also in the business.

     

    article_image4

    After Akshay's exit, Darshan quickly arranged for Bobby Deol to join the cast. The director recalled the smooth transition, noting that Bobby agreed to a three-film contract, which restricted him from working on other projects during that time. This commitment solidified Bobby's role in Barsaat and marked the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the actor and the director.

     

    article_image5

    The unexpected changes in casting not only shaped Barsaat but also highlighted the complexities of personal relationships in the film industry. Darshan's candid comments remind us that behind the glitz and glamour, Bollywood actors navigate their own challenges, often affecting their professional commitments. As the story of Barsaat unfolds, it serves as a testament to how unforeseen circumstances can alter the course of a film and its cast.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunny Leone stuns as a bride on the ramp, but her kids steal the show with their cheers [WATCH] RTM

    Sunny Leone stuns as a bride on the ramp, but her kids steal the show with their cheers [WATCH]

    Shraddha Kapoor to perform a dance number for Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'? Here's what we know ATG

    Shraddha Kapoor to perform a dance number for Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'? Here's what we know

    Karan Johar sells 50% of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla for Rs 1000 crore RTM

    Karan Johar sells 50% of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla for Rs 1000 crore

    Aditya Roy Kapur on back-to-back box office flops: 'I wasn't liking anything...' RTM

    Aditya Roy Kapur on back-to-back box office flops: 'I wasn’t liking anything...'

    Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer set for mega release in Russia? Here's what we know ATG

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer set for mega release in Russia? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    When Abhishek Bachchan called Aishwarya Rai 'LUCKY' in front of Nimrat Kaur RBA

    When Abhishek Bachchan called Aishwarya Rai 'LUCKY' in front of Nimrat Kaur

    Daily baby baths: Are they safe or harmful? AJR

    Daily baby baths: Are they safe or harmful?

    Mexican Mint: Tips to grow it at home dmn

    Mexican Mint: Tips to grow it at home

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look RTM

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look RTM

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon