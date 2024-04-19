Did you know Mukesh Ambani proposed to Nita in the middle of traffic? Read the filmy proposal

In 1985, Mukesh Ambani married Nita Dalal in a humble and simple wedding.

Talking about the marriage proposal, Mukesh and Nita went on a date and while returning, they were stuck in Mumbai's traffic.

On Mumbai's busy Peddar Road, Mukesh Ambani asked Nita, "Will you marry me?" Nita was taken to aback.

Mukesh then said to Nita, "Tell me now, yes or no? I will not start the car." Nita then said, "Yes".

But before her marriage, Nita kept a condition that she'd marry only if she could work post-marriage.

Mukesh Ambani once shared his first impression when he saw Nita and he stated that she looked stunning.

Mukesh added that he wanted to meet her and learn more about her as a person, as well as whether they could truly share a life.