    Did you know Deepika Padukone's green Banarasi saree took 6 months to make?

    Deepika Padukone was recently sighted at the Siddhivinayak temple wearing a green-toned six-yard-of-pure-grace. The saree was a gift from a well-known designer to the expecting mother.

    article_image1
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a green Banarasi saree as she visited the Siddhivinayak temple barefoot with her husband, Ranveer Singh. The saree featured golden work throughout and tasel embellishments on the pallu. Anaita Shroff Adajania, a well-known fashion designer, gifted the actress this Vintage revival garment from the brand Banarasi Baithak.

    article_image2

    Banarasi Baithak revealed some insights regarding Deepika Padukone's green Banarasi saree. The saree was inspired by a green Banarasi saree from more than a century ago. Deepika's saree, crafted by Benaras' master weaver, came with the boota motifs, and the tanchui features were omitted, making it easier for the actress to handle.

    article_image3

    The Banarasi saree took six months to make, and Anaita Shroff Adajania ensured that the saree was not cut and remained a symbol of 'ever-after'. The saree's beautiful shade represents fertility and favorable growth. The mother-to-be's pregnancy glow was enhanced by this vintage revival item, and she looked nothing short of stunning.

