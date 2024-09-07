Did you know Deepika Padukone's green Banarasi saree took 6 months to make?

Deepika Padukone was recently sighted at the Siddhivinayak temple wearing a green-toned six-yard-of-pure-grace. The saree was a gift from a well-known designer to the expecting mother.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a green Banarasi saree as she visited the Siddhivinayak temple barefoot with her husband, Ranveer Singh. The saree featured golden work throughout and tasel embellishments on the pallu. Anaita Shroff Adajania, a well-known fashion designer, gifted the actress this Vintage revival garment from the brand Banarasi Baithak.

Banarasi Baithak revealed some insights regarding Deepika Padukone's green Banarasi saree. The saree was inspired by a green Banarasi saree from more than a century ago. Deepika's saree, crafted by Benaras' master weaver, came with the boota motifs, and the tanchui features were omitted, making it easier for the actress to handle.

The Banarasi saree took six months to make, and Anaita Shroff Adajania ensured that the saree was not cut and remained a symbol of 'ever-after'. The saree's beautiful shade represents fertility and favorable growth. The mother-to-be's pregnancy glow was enhanced by this vintage revival item, and she looked nothing short of stunning.

Latest Videos