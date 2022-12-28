Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Urfi Javed face casting couch? Actress was once forced into doing sexual favours, know what happened NEXT

    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 2:21 PM IST

    'Men in the industry are very powerful,' says Urfi Jawed as Uorfi as she sits on the casting couch. The actress once said she was compelled to sit on the casting couch.

    With her outrageous fashion choices, social media phenomenon Uorfi Javed frequently becomes the talk of the town. Her unusual and adventurous clothes have effectively made a niche for herself in the entertainment sector.

    Despite the relentless abuse, Uorfi occasionally reverses the tide against her online detractors. Her climb to fame, however, has not been simple.

    In an exclusive interview with India Today last year, the actress confessed that she was once compelled to sit on the casting couch.
     

    Speaking about her challenges early in her career, Uorfi stated that some guys in the field have the authority to reject any newbie. "Like every other female, I have also encountered the casting couch," the Bigg Boss OTT star explained. It only occurred once when someone forced me, but I escaped, therefore I consider myself really fortunate. The industry's guys are extremely powerful. They have the option to reject you at any time. I've been on the casting couch with some prominent figures in the industry that I won't identify."
     

    The fashionista said a producer threatened to sue her for refusing to do daring scenes in a web series. "There was a period when I didn't have any money. A producer approached me about a web series while I was at work. I was forced to undertake daring sequences for this. When I refused, I was threatened with incarceration. "However, I managed to get away from it all," Urfi remarked.
     

    Uorfi Javed was also open in the interview about being rejected several times during auditions. Not only was she unable to get job, but she also did not have her own home at the time.

    Even after becoming famous, the actress stated that she received brand rejections. "Even during auditions, I get turned down because my appearance is something they do not want for their programme. Even if I am popular now, people do not accept me," Uorfi said.

