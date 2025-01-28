Did Sonam Kapoor REVEAL Katrina Kaif’s dark secret without naming her? Here's what she said

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, a vocal advocate of the #MeToo movement, sparked a storm with a resurfaced 2018 interview where she revealed two close friends in Bollywood faced severe harassment. While she withheld names, her mention of "seven siblings" led netizens to speculate if she was hinting at Katrina Kaif

Sonam Kapoor, known for her support of the #MeToo movement, has consistently encouraged women to raise their voices against sexual harassment. During her appearance at BoFVoices 2018, she addressed the challenges faced by women in the film industry when it comes to sharing their stories of harassment. A clip from this interview recently resurfaced on social media, sparking discussions about her comments and leading netizens to speculate on whom she might have been referring to

In the 2018 interview with Business of Fashion, Sonam shared that two of her close friends in the industry had experienced severe harassment. She explained that one of them chose not to speak out because her career was the sole support for her family, including seven siblings. According to Sonam, her friend feared being labeled a victim for the rest of her life, particularly in an industry that might view her differently if she came forward

Although Sonam did not explicitly name the individuals involved, her mention of the friend with seven siblings led netizens to speculate that she was referring to Katrina Kaif. This sparked a flurry of comments online, with users debating whether Sonam intentionally provided too much information about her friend’s identity. The Instagram post, shared by The Bollywood ORRYginals, reignited conversations about the challenges of speaking up in Bollywood. While some criticized Sonam for indirectly revealing her friend’s identity, others humorously pointed out how her description of the situation made it easy to guess. The comment section was filled with remarks questioning her intentions, with some users calling it a "giveaway" and others finding humor in her approach

