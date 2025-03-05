Did Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput have serious relationship before him? Read on

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput was in a serious relationship before marrying him. They dated for two years, but eventually parted ways, leading Mira to find her life partner in Shahid.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have been one of the most adored couples in the industry. While Shahid's previous relationships with actresses like Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are well-known, not much is shared about Mira’s past. However, it turns out that she was once in a serious relationship before meeting Shahid.

 


 

budget 2025
article_image2

Mira Rajput is a Delhi native who is renowned for both her brains and beauty. She received an English (Hons) degree from Lady Shri Ram College after attending Vasant Valley School. Mira's diverse nature was demonstrated when she interned at the United Nations. According to reports, she was seriously involved with Aditya Lal while she was a student.

 


article_image3

Aditya, a year older than Mira, and she were often seen together, visiting malls and spending time during their school days. They dated for about two years, but their relationship ended when Aditya moved to London for further studies. By then, Mira had already found her life partner in Shahid Kapoor, and their paths never crossed again.

 

article_image4

In 2014, Shahid and Mira's romance began when their families arranged for them to get married. They clicked right away despite being 14 years apart in age. In 2015, their wedding was a dream come true. Now that they have two kids, Misha and Zain, Mira and Shahid are content and leading the finest lives possible.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS RBA

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS

'Anora' after Oscars 2025 victory: Set to screen at Red Lorry Film Festival NTI

‘Anora’ after Oscars 2025 victory: Set to screen at Red Lorry Film Festival

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date - Details Inside NTI

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date – Details Inside

Meenakshi Chaudhary net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more MEG

Meenakshi Chaudhary net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more

Lee Jun Hyuk's 'Let Me In' Fan Meeting Tour: Dates, Cities, and Details Inside! MEG

Lee Jun Hyuk's 'Let Me In' Fan Meeting Tour: Dates, Cities, and Details Inside!

Recent Stories

Trump urges Congress to ban and criminalize child sex changes, vows to end 'wokeness' dmn

Trump urges Congress to ban and criminalize child sex changes, vows to end 'wokeness'

Empowering Women: UP Govt to provide scooty for students and set up hostels for working women

Empowering Women: UP Govt to provide scooty for students and set up hostels for working women

Trump thanks Pakistan for help in arrest and extradition of wanted terrorist to US dmn

Trump thanks Pakistan for help in arrest and extradition of wanted terrorist to US

Career Guide: 5 best universities to study Quantum Mechanics in India iwh

Career Guide: 5 best universities to study Quantum Mechanics in India

Holi 2025: Affordable home decor ideas for colorful celebration NTI

Holi 2025: Affordable home decor ideas for colorful celebration

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon