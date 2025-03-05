Did Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput have serious relationship before him? Read on

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput was in a serious relationship before marrying him. They dated for two years, but eventually parted ways, leading Mira to find her life partner in Shahid.



Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have been one of the most adored couples in the industry. While Shahid's previous relationships with actresses like Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are well-known, not much is shared about Mira’s past. However, it turns out that she was once in a serious relationship before meeting Shahid.



Mira Rajput is a Delhi native who is renowned for both her brains and beauty. She received an English (Hons) degree from Lady Shri Ram College after attending Vasant Valley School. Mira's diverse nature was demonstrated when she interned at the United Nations. According to reports, she was seriously involved with Aditya Lal while she was a student.

Aditya, a year older than Mira, and she were often seen together, visiting malls and spending time during their school days. They dated for about two years, but their relationship ended when Aditya moved to London for further studies. By then, Mira had already found her life partner in Shahid Kapoor, and their paths never crossed again.

In 2014, Shahid and Mira's romance began when their families arranged for them to get married. They clicked right away despite being 14 years apart in age. In 2015, their wedding was a dream come true. Now that they have two kids, Misha and Zain, Mira and Shahid are content and leading the finest lives possible.

