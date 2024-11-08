Did Anushka Shetty and Prakash Kovelamudi tie the knot in secret? Here's what we know

First Published Nov 8, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Anushka Shetty turned 43 on November 7, 2024, and the internet was abuzz with her compliments. While some netizens shared her famous dialogues, most praised her for being the way she is in real life. However, in recent years, on her birthdays, a portion of society has begun to discuss her marriage. For the uninitiated, Anushka lives happily with her family and is in her early forties.

Despite having a big audience of 7 million followers on Instagram, Anushka rarely shares anything about her life. The actress mostly uses social media to promote her projects and wants to keep her personal life out of the public eye. Returning to the question of Anushka Shetty's marriage, she is not now seeing anybody and is completely single. 

However, throughout the years, Anushka Shetty's name has been associated with a number of celebrities. Prakash Kovelamudi, a well-known director, was one among those associated with the Bahubali heroine. The two previously collaborated in the 2015 film Size Hero, and according to sources, they fell in love while filming. In 2020, some media outlets stated that Anushka and Prakash had secretly married in a small wedding ceremony.

When suspicions began circulating and Anushka Shetty's fans demanded answers, the actress sat down for an interview and addressed the wedding allegations. In an honest interview with IBTimes, Anushka denied marrying Prakash Kovelamudi and stated that the speculations do not bother her.

The actress also stated that everyone will learn about her marriage the day she marries. She said, "None of the news is true. I am unaffected by such rumours. I'm unsure why my wedding is such a huge deal for everyone. Nobody can disguise their bond. How can I hide my wedding? It is a highly delicate issue, and people should handle it with care. I have my own personal space, and I don't appreciate it when others try to encroach. And everybody will know when it actually happens."

Fast forward to 2024, and according to OneIndia, Anushka is set to marry a Dubai-based billionaire. According to the story, it is a planned marriage, and the guy was found by Anushka's family, who adore him. Furthermore, if the rumour is accepted, both families have already met, and negotiations about Anushka and her Dubai boyfriend are on the move.

However, neither Anushka nor her family members have provided official confirmation of these processes. Only time will tell if the starlet will ultimately marry the Dubai-based billionaire.

