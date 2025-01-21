Dhruv Jurel net worth: Indian wicketkeeper-batter's career earnings, endorsements, cars and more

The birthday boy Dhruv Jurel has been making a decent amount of money ever since he made his international debut for India in the Test series against England.

The young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel turned 24 on Tuesday, January 21. The Agra-born cricketer saw his hard work paid off when he received his Test cap ahead of the Rajkot Test. Jurel was shot to fame when he was awarded Player of the Match for his 90-run innings in the fourth Test against England in February last year. The right-handed batter plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. As he celebrates his 24th birthday, let’s take a look at his net worth and career earnings.



Dhruv Jurel has been making a decent amount of money ever since he made his international debut for India in the Test series against England. The 25-year-old is the BCCI’s centrally-contracted player as he has been categorised in Grade C with an annual retainership fee of INR 1 crore. In the Indian Premier League, Jurel earned 60 lakhs across three seasons while playing for Rajasthan Royals. In the next season of the cash-rich franchise T20 league. Jurel is set to receive a whopping 6900% increase in his IPL salary after he was retained for INR 14 crore last year.

After getting an international breakthrough in the Test series against England last year, Jurel began to make money off the field through endorsements. However, the wicketkeeper-batter has not yet attracted any major endorsements with the global brands. He has signed deals with Indian companies, including sports apparels, equipment, and fitness. In March last year, Jurel signed a deal with UBON as its brand ambassador. His endorsements’ worth are not out in public, but he has a net worth of INR 1 crore.



There is not much information available about his lifestyle and cars. Unlike other cricketers, Dhruv Jurel has kept his lifestyle private. The wicketkeeper-batter comes from a humble background, with his father serving in the Indian Army and his upbringing instilled a sense of humility and responsibility, which could be seen in his grounded approach on and off the field. His discipline seemed to have originated from his upbringing as he put hard work and consistency as his priority over extravaganza.



Dhruv Jurel made his international debut in the third Test against England at Rajkot. In four Test matches, Jurel has amassed 202 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 40.40. Following his 90-run knock in the Ranchi Test, former India batting legend hailed Dhruv Jurel as the next MS Dhoni. Dhruv Jurel got an opportunity to make his international debut after Rishabh Pant was still recovering from injury following his near-fatal car accident on December 31, 2022.



