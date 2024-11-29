Dhanush to Allu Arjun: 9 South Indian stars and their highest educational qualifications

Explore the educational qualifications of prominent South Indian actors who have gained pan-India popularity.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 2:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

Many South Indian superstars like Prabhas, Dhanush, and Allu Arjun are achieving pan-Indian recognition due to their talent and dubbed films. Let's delve into their educational backgrounds.

article_image2

Prabhas earned his B.Tech. degree from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad, after completing his schooling at DNR School, Bhimavaram.

article_image3

Allu Arjun, one of the highest-paid South Indian actors, completed his schooling at St. Patrick's School, Chennai, and holds a BBA degree.

article_image4

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, known for his work in Telugu cinema, graduated from St. Mary's College.

article_image5

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has a bachelor's degree in commerce from Loyola College in Chennai. He is married to Namrata Shirodkar and they have two children. 

article_image6

Rana Daggubati graduated in Industrial Photography from Chennai Film School and attended Hyderabad Public School.

article_image7

Through remote learning, a Bachelor of Computer Applications degree was earned by Dhanush, a celebrity in the Kollywood film industry.

article_image8

Vijay graduated from Puttaparthi's Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School. He subsequently attended Little Flower Junior College in Hyderabad for Intermediate. The Badruka College of Commerce & Arts awarded him a Bachelor of Commerce.

article_image9

Suriya attended Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan and St. Bede's in Chennai, and earned a B.Com degree from Loyola College.

article_image10

Yash studied at S.B.R.R. Mahajana Pre-University College, Mysore, before joining the Benaka theatre troupe.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra' friendship hits a rough patch after heated argument [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra’s friendship hits a rough patch after heated argument [WATCH]

Is Angelina Jolie dating Akala? Here's what British rapper has to say RBA

Is Angelina Jolie dating Akala? Here's what British rapper has to say

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned dmn

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on RBA

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on

Mohanlal's mega lineup: Directorial debut film 'Barroz' to release on December 25, four films in 2025; Check anr

Mohanlal's mega lineup: Directorial debut film 'Barroz' to release on December 25, four films in 2025; Check

Recent Stories

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 years Malappuram anr

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 yrs

Was Sambhal violence pre-planned? Masked rioters caught breaking CCTV cameras (WATCH) shk

Was Sambhal violence pre-planned? Masked rioters caught breaking CCTV cameras (WATCH)

Kerala: Violinist Balabhaskar's father claims son was murdered, criticizes investigation dmn

Kerala: Violinist Balabhaskar’s father claims son was murdered, criticizes investigation

Eknath Shinde cancels key meetings, heads to his village amid Maharashtra CM suspense gcw

Eknath Shinde cancels key meetings, heads to his village amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Mark your calendar! Important money deadlines you can't miss in December 2024 gcw

Mark your calendar! Important money deadlines you can't miss in December 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon