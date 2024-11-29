Dhanush to Allu Arjun: 9 South Indian stars and their highest educational qualifications

Explore the educational qualifications of prominent South Indian actors who have gained pan-India popularity.

Many South Indian superstars like Prabhas, Dhanush, and Allu Arjun are achieving pan-Indian recognition due to their talent and dubbed films. Let's delve into their educational backgrounds.

Prabhas earned his B.Tech. degree from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad, after completing his schooling at DNR School, Bhimavaram.

Allu Arjun, one of the highest-paid South Indian actors, completed his schooling at St. Patrick's School, Chennai, and holds a BBA degree.

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, known for his work in Telugu cinema, graduated from St. Mary's College.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has a bachelor's degree in commerce from Loyola College in Chennai. He is married to Namrata Shirodkar and they have two children.

Rana Daggubati graduated in Industrial Photography from Chennai Film School and attended Hyderabad Public School.

Through remote learning, a Bachelor of Computer Applications degree was earned by Dhanush, a celebrity in the Kollywood film industry.

Vijay graduated from Puttaparthi's Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School. He subsequently attended Little Flower Junior College in Hyderabad for Intermediate. The Badruka College of Commerce & Arts awarded him a Bachelor of Commerce.

Suriya attended Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan and St. Bede's in Chennai, and earned a B.Com degree from Loyola College.

Yash studied at S.B.R.R. Mahajana Pre-University College, Mysore, before joining the Benaka theatre troupe.

