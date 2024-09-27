Devara cast fees: How much did Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and others charge for their roles?

NTR's latest movie Devara is making waves in theaters. The star-studded cast of this action entertainer reportedly charged hefty remunerations for their roles.

Devara marks NTR's solo film after almost six years. Made on a budget of approximately Rs. 300 crores, it is jointly produced by NTR Arts and Sudha Arts. Janhvi Kapoor stars opposite NTR, marking her debut in South Indian cinema.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stars as the main antagonist in Devara. The film also features notable performances by Srikanth, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj in key roles. With such a stellar cast, Devara was released to high expectations. The music for the film is composed by the acclaimed Kollywood sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

NTR's remuneration is said to be dependent on Devara's success. If the film performs well in the North, his remuneration could reach Rs. 100 crores. NTR's upcoming projects include a film with Prashanth Neel and the multi-starrer War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, makes her South Indian debut with Devara. This is arguably Janhvi's biggest project to date. She has not acted opposite a big star like NTR before. Janhvi Kapoor is said to have received a remuneration of Rs. 5 crores for Devara. While working on Devara, Janhvi signed on for Ram Charan's film, to be directed by Buchchi Babu Sana. RC 16 is currently in pre-production and will soon go on floors.

Family hero Srikanth has transitioned into a character artist. He plays a pivotal role in Devara and reportedly charged Rs. 50 lakhs. Similarly, Murali Sharma is said to have received Rs. 40 lakhs.

Star character artist Prakash Raj also plays a key role. He reportedly charged Rs. 1.50 crores for Devara. Prakash Raj is a sought-after actor, hence the high remuneration. Director Koratala Siva is said to have received Rs. 30 crores. His previous film, Acharya, was a disappointment, so he is determined to make Devara a success. He is directing Devara in two parts. It remains to be seen how successful Devara will be.

