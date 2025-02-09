Devara 2 UPDATE: Jr NTR-Koratala Shiva set to begin shooting in November, eyeing 1000 crore milestone

Devara 2: When will the filming begin? How much pre-production work is complete? What's the grand plan Koratala Shiva has for Jr NTR?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 3:12 PM IST

Devara 2 Update: Jr NTR's pan-India film 'Devara', directed by Koratala Shiva, performed well at the box office. While it didn't reach its 1000 crore target, it saw a great global collection. Fans are thrilled with Jr NTR's success after RRR.

budget 2025
article_image2

All eyes are on Devara 2. Fans eagerly await updates. After the action sequences in Devara, they're curious about the climax, leading to high expectations for the sequel. Koratala Shiva has planned the film with fans in mind.

article_image3

The target is to cross 1000 crore in collections. The script for 'Devara Part-2' is underway. Koratala Shiva is working with his team to make the screenplay and key scenes engaging, drawing inspiration from the success of Pushpa 2.

article_image4

Everyone awaits the start of filming. News about the shooting is viral, suggesting it begins in November. While unconfirmed, social media is abuzz with this news.

article_image5

Jr NTR will start Prashanth Neel's film after recently finishing 'War-2'. He's focused on this project and will reportedly join Devara 2 after completing its key scenes by November.

article_image6

Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead, with a larger role in the sequel. Saif Ali Khan plays the villain. Anirudh provides the music. The film stars Sreekanth, Prakash Raj, Ajay, and Murali Sharma. Jr NTR plays a dual role.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional after bottom three spot, fans react [WATCH] NTI

Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional after bottom three spot, fans react [WATCH]

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Kate Hudson elevates her look with exquisite Sabyasachi Jewellery [PHOTOS] NTI

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Kate Hudson elevates her look with exquisite Sabyasachi Jewellery [PHOTOS]

Bengaluru police halt Ed Sheeran's Church Street performance over permit issues (WATCH) vkp

BREAKING: Bengaluru police halt Ed Sheeran's Church Street performance over permit issues (WATCH)

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet creates anxiety among fans: "Time to Go..." NTI

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet creates anxiety among fans: "Time to Go..."

Pankaj Tripathi visits Maha Kumbh Mela, describes it as a life-changing spiritual experience NTI

Pankaj Tripathi visits Maha Kumbh Mela, describes it as a life-changing spiritual experience

Recent Stories

Gold price RISES before wedding season: Check 24k rates on February 9 NTI

Gold price RISES before wedding season: Check 24k rates on February 9

Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional after bottom three spot, fans react [WATCH] NTI

Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional after bottom three spot, fans react [WATCH]

Mahakumbh 2025: Rajasthan CM and Cabinet take holy dip, announce welfare decisions for state

Mahakumbh 2025: Rajasthan CM and Cabinet take holy dip, announce welfare decisions for state

Mahakumbh 2025 medical facilities: Over 7 lakh devotees receive best healthcare services

Mahakumbh 2025 medical facilities: Over 7 lakh devotees receive best healthcare services

Effective Strategies to Overcome Social Anxiety MEG

Effective Strategies to Overcome Social Anxiety

Recent Videos

Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma's FUN TRIP to Burj Khalifa in DUBAI, Missed Tamannaah Bhatia

Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma's FUN TRIP to Burj Khalifa in DUBAI, Missed Tamannaah Bhatia

Video Icon
😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

Video Icon
Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon