Devara 2 UPDATE: Jr NTR-Koratala Shiva set to begin shooting in November, eyeing 1000 crore milestone

Devara 2: When will the filming begin? How much pre-production work is complete? What's the grand plan Koratala Shiva has for Jr NTR?

Devara 2 Update: Jr NTR's pan-India film 'Devara', directed by Koratala Shiva, performed well at the box office. While it didn't reach its 1000 crore target, it saw a great global collection. Fans are thrilled with Jr NTR's success after RRR.

All eyes are on Devara 2. Fans eagerly await updates. After the action sequences in Devara, they're curious about the climax, leading to high expectations for the sequel. Koratala Shiva has planned the film with fans in mind.

The target is to cross 1000 crore in collections. The script for 'Devara Part-2' is underway. Koratala Shiva is working with his team to make the screenplay and key scenes engaging, drawing inspiration from the success of Pushpa 2.

Everyone awaits the start of filming. News about the shooting is viral, suggesting it begins in November. While unconfirmed, social media is abuzz with this news.

Jr NTR will start Prashanth Neel's film after recently finishing 'War-2'. He's focused on this project and will reportedly join Devara 2 after completing its key scenes by November.

Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead, with a larger role in the sequel. Saif Ali Khan plays the villain. Anirudh provides the music. The film stars Sreekanth, Prakash Raj, Ajay, and Murali Sharma. Jr NTR plays a dual role.

Latest Videos