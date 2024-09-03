Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone turned down this blockbuster, it later earned Rs 12,592 crore; Find out which film

    After rejecting 'Furious 7' Deepika later made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage. It was a decent hit. 

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posted beautiful maternity pictures on Instagram showing off Deepika's perfect baby bump. The couple is excited and as per reports, they are expecting the baby on September 28. The baby will be delivered in a hospital in South Mumbai and not in London which was previously speculated.

    Deepika is the highest-earning actress in Bollywood. She has multiple remarkable titles under her name such as Padmaavat, Chennai Express, Cocktail, Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD. 

    The actress has also rejected several offers in her career. Some due to creative differences while others due to prior commitments. One such project that Deepika rejected went on to earn over Rs 12,592 crore worldwide. 

    It is none other than the Hollywood blockbuster 'Furious 7' starring Vin Diesel, The Rock, and Paul Walker. As per Hindustan Times, the role of Ramsey was offered to Deepika Padukone, however, she had prior commitments in India which led to her turning down the role. 

    The 38-year-old was busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansaali's Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela alongside Ranveer Singh. Deepika has previously talked about not regretting her decision. 

    After rejecting 'Furious 7' Deepika later made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage. It was a decent hit. 

