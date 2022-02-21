  • Facebook
    Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Know 13 actresses and their fees

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
    From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor to many other Bollywood actresses, how much do these Bollywood actresses get in fees.  
     

    Bollywood is one of the biggest and popular film industries in the world. In this film industry, you will see many highest-earning actors and actresses. Today, we looked out on the Internet and got some interesting information about Bollywood actresses' fees for their movies. 
     

    Deepika Padukone is the highest-paid actress who reportedly charges between Rs. 15 to 30 crore for her upcoming films. 

    Alia Bhatt is reportedly getting Rs 15 crore for Darlings. The actress will be soon seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic, Gangubai Kathiawadi as also the Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

    Katrina Kaif takes Rs. 15-21 crore for a movie. She is currently shooting for her next Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in Delhi. Katrina Kaif is reportedly getting Rs 12 crore for Jee Le Zara.

    Kareena Kapoor came on board director Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller for a sum of Rs 12 crore. She will next be seen in Aamir Khan's next Laal Singh Chaddha.

    Priyanka Chopra is getting Rs 8 crore for her next Bollywood film. She was seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections'. The actress will be next seen in 'Text For You', 'Citadel' and 'Jee Le Zara'.
     

    Anushka Sharma is getting Rs 8 crore for her next Bollywood film. Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress. It is based on female Indian fast bowler, Jhulan Goswami. 

    Shraddha Kapoor reportedly charges Rs 7 crore for Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor. Taapsee Pannu got Rs 5 crore for Loop Lapeta; Vidya Balan has been constant at Rs 4 crore for all her movies over the last few years. 
     

    Kriti Sanon bagged her next Ganapath for Rs 4 crore, Kiara Advani is getting Rs 2.50 for Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo

    Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez are steady at Rs 2.50 and 2.00 crore per movie. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are at Rs 2 crore for each film. Ananya Panday is on Rs 1.50 crore. 

    DISCLAIMER: The above article is for entertainment purposes only. The Asianet Newsable does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the facts mentioned in the article. It is just for entertainment purposes.

