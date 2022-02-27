Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru; here's what they are doing

Ranveer Singh at Deepika Padukone's Bengaluru home enjoying yummy food and bonding time with in-laws

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone are in Bengaluru to spend time with family. On Friday, Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for the city. It was not known where she was headed to, but later we learned that she went to meet her parents in Bengaluru.

Ranveer was recently in US where he played at in the National Basketball Association’s All-Star Celebrity Game. He was last seen in sports drama 83 and has quite a few movies in his kitty, like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.



Ranveer Singh, who was in US where he played at in the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) All-Star Celebrity Game, came back to India from Cleveland and New York city.

He also sharing his experience on Instagram, he wrote, "I just had the most incredible experience at the all-star game. But the highlight by far was the love and energy that my fans gave me at the game. I'm deeply touched and overwhelmed... Literally brought me to tears by the end of it. I feel the grace of God through you all. Not sure what I've done to deserve this kind of love but I am filled with just pure gratitude. Thank you all from the deepest embers of my heart. "



Now, Ranveer is in Bengaluru at his in-laws' house, enjoying yummy food and all lavish treatment by Padukones. Ranveer shared some pictures and videos of Badam milk, Chiroti Halu, father-in-law Prakash Padukone and Deepika’s childhood pictures.



In one of the pictures, we can see Deepika sitting on a small toy bicycle and looking cute. She is wearing a pink colour frock and looking surprised at the camera.

