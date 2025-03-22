Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif? When Ranbir Kapoor was asked who is more beautiful; know what he said

Read Full Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor once answered who he thinks is more beautiful, Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone.

Fans have always found the love triangle that develops between Deepika, Ranbir, and Katrina to be both intriguing and captivating.

Their relationship bloomed during a film shoot, leaving Deepika shattered. Let's see what Ranbir said.

Kareena and Ranbir made an appearance on the show "Koffee With Karan." In their chat with Karan Johar, they had a lot of fun.

Ranbir was asked by Karan Johar who he believed was more gorgeous during the rapid-fire portion of the interview.

His words came out in a flash: "Katrina Kaif." It was rumoured that Ranbir was dating Katrina at the time. They eventually parted ways.

