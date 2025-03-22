user
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif? When Ranbir Kapoor was asked who is more beautiful; know what he said

Ranbir Kapoor once answered who he thinks is more beautiful, Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone.

Richa Barua
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 2:15 PM IST

Fans have always found the love triangle that develops between Deepika, Ranbir, and Katrina to be both intriguing and captivating.

Their relationship bloomed during a film shoot, leaving Deepika shattered. Let's see what Ranbir said.


Kareena and Ranbir made an appearance on the show "Koffee With Karan." In their chat with Karan Johar, they had a lot of fun.

Ranbir was asked by Karan Johar who he believed was more gorgeous during the rapid-fire portion of the interview.

His words came out in a flash: "Katrina Kaif." It was rumoured that Ranbir was dating Katrina at the time. They eventually parted ways.

