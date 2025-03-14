Darr to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Aamir Khan's 8 Rejected Movies That Made Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan STARS

Read Full Gallery

Aamir Khan rejected several superhit films, which later proved to be milestones in the careers of Shah Rukh and Salman Khan. Find out which movies they were!

Superhit Movies Rejected By Aamir Khan: Aamir Khan is known as Mr. Perfectionist. But he rejected films that benefited other artists. Learn about the 8 movies Aamir Khan left, and Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan grabbed to become superstars...

Darr (1993) Director Yash Chopra offered Aamir Khan the role of Rahul in this superhit film. But he refused, and Shah Rukh Khan got the film.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...? (1994) Reportedly, Aamir Khan initially agreed to do this film by director Sooraj Barjatya. But later backed out, and then Salman Khan played the lead role in this blockbuster.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) This is the film that made Shah Rukh Khan the biggest star in Bollywood. This film, directed by Aditya Chopra, was first offered to Aamir Khan. But he refused. This film is still running in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre for the past 30 years.

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) It is said that director Yash Chopra first approached Aamir Khan for the role of Rahul in the film. But he did not agree, and Shah Rukh Khan got this blockbuster film.

Mohabbatein (2000) If Aamir Khan had done this film by director Aditya Chopra, he would have appeared on screen with Amitabh Bachchan in the year 2000. But he refused, and Shah Rukh Khan got this blockbuster film.

Swades (2004) After the superhit 'Lagaan' (2001), director Ashutosh Gowariker approached Aamir Khan for the film 'Swades'. But he refused to do it, and the film went into Shah Rukh Khan's account.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) Before Salman Khan, Aamir Khan was approached for this film, which earned more than 900 crores worldwide. But he rejected the offer of this film directed by Kabir Khan.

Sanju (2018) Director Rajkumar Hirani offered Aamir Khan the role of Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt in this blockbuster film starring Ranbir Kapoor. But he did not want to play the role of an old man. So he refused, and Paresh Rawal got this film.

Latest Videos