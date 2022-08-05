Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Darlings on Netflix, Kaduva on Amazon Prime and more films, web series to watch on OTT this weekend

    First Published Aug 5, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    This weekend, OTT films and web series include Alia Bhatt's Darlings, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva, and many others to watch on popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and others

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    August is here, which means the second half of 2022 has officially begun. This week, we have many OTT releases, new talk show episodes, television programmes, and movies that will be released on various platforms. The most popular OTT services in India, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar, and Sony Liv, continually provide customers with new material. Let's have a look at all the OTT movies and web shows releasing this weekend:
     

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Darlings: 
    OTT Platform: Netflix
    Release Date – August 5, 2022
    Directed by: Jasmeet K. Reen
    Language: Hindi
    Alia Bhatt's Darlings mark her debut as a producer. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Mauryae. Jasmeet K. Reen, a newcomer to the filmmaking industry, is the director. According to the movie's official synopsis, "Darlings" examines the lives of a mother-daughter team attempting to find their way in Mumbai, discovering bravery and love in unlikely situations while overcoming all difficulties.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Aavasa Vyuham
    OTT Platform: SONY LIV
    Release Date – August 4, 2022
    Directed by: Krishand
    Language: Malayalam
    The science fiction film Aavasa Vyuham, starring Rahul Rajagopal, Zhinz Shan, Sreenath Babu, and others, was named "Best Film" at the Kerala State Awards.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Kaduva
    OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
    Release Date – August 4, 2022
    Directed by: Shaji Kailas
    Language: Malayalam
    The movie is a Malayalam action drama and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Samyuktha Menon, and others. The 1990s-set movie is based on the grandfather of its director, Shaji Kailas. On July 7, Kaudva was released in theatres to mixed reviews from the viewing public. This weekend, it will now make its OTT debut.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Wedding Season 
    OTT Platform: Netflix 
    Release Date – August 4, 2022
    Directed by: Tom Dey
    Language: English
    Tom Dey's American rom-com Wedding Season stars Pallavi Sharda, Suraj Sharma, Rizwan Manji, and Veena Sood in key roles. A NRI girl who has started a new job and is under pressure from her family to look at prospective grooms is the subject of the narrative. She strikes a deal to go on a date and establish a phoney relationship.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Lightyear
    OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar
    Release Date – August 3, 2022
    Directed by: Angus MacLane
    Language: English
    In this movie inside a movie origin tale, Buzz Lightyear was a young astronaut attempting to return from a dangerous planet long before he landed in Andy's room. Chris Evans, the real Captain America, provides Buzz's voice this time around.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Crash Course
    OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
    Release Date – August 5, 2022
    Directed by: Vijay Maurya
    Language: Malayalam
    Eight fresh faces will be featured in "Crash Course," highlighting student life. It is an engaging, interesting, and thought-provoking tale. It provides a comprehensive view of students' life, including the successes and setbacks they encounter as they navigate adulthood while contending with peer and family pressure in a cutthroat setting.
     

