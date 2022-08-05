Darlings on Netflix, Kaduva on Amazon Prime and more films, web series to watch on OTT this weekend

This weekend, OTT films and web series include Alia Bhatt's Darlings, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva, and many others to watch on popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and others

Photo Courtesy: Poster

August is here, which means the second half of 2022 has officially begun. This week, we have many OTT releases, new talk show episodes, television programmes, and movies that will be released on various platforms. The most popular OTT services in India, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar, and Sony Liv, continually provide customers with new material. Let's have a look at all the OTT movies and web shows releasing this weekend:



Photo Courtesy: Poster

Darlings:

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – August 5, 2022

Directed by: Jasmeet K. Reen

Language: Hindi

Alia Bhatt's Darlings mark her debut as a producer. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Mauryae. Jasmeet K. Reen, a newcomer to the filmmaking industry, is the director. According to the movie's official synopsis, "Darlings" examines the lives of a mother-daughter team attempting to find their way in Mumbai, discovering bravery and love in unlikely situations while overcoming all difficulties.

Photo Courtesy: Poster

Aavasa Vyuham

OTT Platform: SONY LIV

Release Date – August 4, 2022

Directed by: Krishand

Language: Malayalam

The science fiction film Aavasa Vyuham, starring Rahul Rajagopal, Zhinz Shan, Sreenath Babu, and others, was named "Best Film" at the Kerala State Awards.

Photo Courtesy: Poster

Kaduva

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date – August 4, 2022

Directed by: Shaji Kailas

Language: Malayalam

The movie is a Malayalam action drama and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Samyuktha Menon, and others. The 1990s-set movie is based on the grandfather of its director, Shaji Kailas. On July 7, Kaudva was released in theatres to mixed reviews from the viewing public. This weekend, it will now make its OTT debut.

Photo Courtesy: Poster

Wedding Season

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – August 4, 2022

Directed by: Tom Dey

Language: English

Tom Dey's American rom-com Wedding Season stars Pallavi Sharda, Suraj Sharma, Rizwan Manji, and Veena Sood in key roles. A NRI girl who has started a new job and is under pressure from her family to look at prospective grooms is the subject of the narrative. She strikes a deal to go on a date and establish a phoney relationship.



Photo Courtesy: Poster

Lightyear

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Release Date – August 3, 2022

Directed by: Angus MacLane

Language: English

In this movie inside a movie origin tale, Buzz Lightyear was a young astronaut attempting to return from a dangerous planet long before he landed in Andy's room. Chris Evans, the real Captain America, provides Buzz's voice this time around.

Photo Courtesy: Poster