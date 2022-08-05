Darlings on Netflix, Kaduva on Amazon Prime and more films, web series to watch on OTT this weekend
This weekend, OTT films and web series include Alia Bhatt's Darlings, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva, and many others to watch on popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and others
August is here, which means the second half of 2022 has officially begun. This week, we have many OTT releases, new talk show episodes, television programmes, and movies that will be released on various platforms. The most popular OTT services in India, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar, and Sony Liv, continually provide customers with new material. Let's have a look at all the OTT movies and web shows releasing this weekend:
Darlings:
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – August 5, 2022
Directed by: Jasmeet K. Reen
Language: Hindi
Alia Bhatt's Darlings mark her debut as a producer. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Mauryae. Jasmeet K. Reen, a newcomer to the filmmaking industry, is the director. According to the movie's official synopsis, "Darlings" examines the lives of a mother-daughter team attempting to find their way in Mumbai, discovering bravery and love in unlikely situations while overcoming all difficulties.
Aavasa Vyuham
OTT Platform: SONY LIV
Release Date – August 4, 2022
Directed by: Krishand
Language: Malayalam
The science fiction film Aavasa Vyuham, starring Rahul Rajagopal, Zhinz Shan, Sreenath Babu, and others, was named "Best Film" at the Kerala State Awards.
Kaduva
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date – August 4, 2022
Directed by: Shaji Kailas
Language: Malayalam
The movie is a Malayalam action drama and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Samyuktha Menon, and others. The 1990s-set movie is based on the grandfather of its director, Shaji Kailas. On July 7, Kaudva was released in theatres to mixed reviews from the viewing public. This weekend, it will now make its OTT debut.
Wedding Season
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – August 4, 2022
Directed by: Tom Dey
Language: English
Tom Dey's American rom-com Wedding Season stars Pallavi Sharda, Suraj Sharma, Rizwan Manji, and Veena Sood in key roles. A NRI girl who has started a new job and is under pressure from her family to look at prospective grooms is the subject of the narrative. She strikes a deal to go on a date and establish a phoney relationship.
Lightyear
OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar
Release Date – August 3, 2022
Directed by: Angus MacLane
Language: English
In this movie inside a movie origin tale, Buzz Lightyear was a young astronaut attempting to return from a dangerous planet long before he landed in Andy's room. Chris Evans, the real Captain America, provides Buzz's voice this time around.
Crash Course
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date – August 5, 2022
Directed by: Vijay Maurya
Language: Malayalam
Eight fresh faces will be featured in "Crash Course," highlighting student life. It is an engaging, interesting, and thought-provoking tale. It provides a comprehensive view of students' life, including the successes and setbacks they encounter as they navigate adulthood while contending with peer and family pressure in a cutthroat setting.