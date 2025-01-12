Daaku Maharaaj REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Nandamuri Balakrishna's action film worth your time? Read on

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest mass action movie, 'Daaku Maharaaj,' has hit the screens in Sankranti. Did Balakrishna impress in his new avatar? How is the story and screenplay? Did it meet the expectations of the mass audience?

Storyline: Set in 1996, the story revolves around a wealthy family in Madanapalle. A local politician exploits their estate, leading to a threat against their child. Balakrishna, disguised as a driver, protects the child while uncovering a larger conspiracy.

Encounter specialist Stephen Raj investigates the estate, while Thakur (Bobby Deol) enters to eliminate the family and secure his assets. Raj discovers Balakrishna's true identity as Daaku Maharaaj. The film explores their connection and the reason behind his disguise.

Review: While stylishly presented, the story is familiar and the screenplay routine. Resembling Sholay and Khaki, the film lacks unpredictable twists. The first half follows a predictable format, while the second half reveals Daaku Maharaaj's backstory.

Stylish action sequences elevate the film, but the narrative lacks depth. The flashback and villain's portrayal are routine. Elements reminiscent of Vikram and Jailer are noticeable. Overall, stylish filmmaking attempts to compensate for a predictable script.

Technical Aspects: High production values are evident. Director Bobby prioritizes stylish visuals. Music is average, with "Dabidi Dabidi" receiving a decent response. Vijay Karthik's camerawork and Thaman's background score are highlights. Editing could be sharper.

Bobby Deol's introduction scene is well-edited. Rich visuals reflect the high production budget. The writing, however, holds the film back. Nandu-Bhanu's mass dialogues resonate well. Balakrishna and Bobby Deol deliver strong performances.

Pros: Balakrishna's new look, stylish visuals, Thaman's background score, production values. Cons: Routine story and screenplay, lack of focus on heroines' roles, underwhelming climax.

Final Thought: The film relies on Balakrishna's star power and a new look rather than a fresh story. The Rajasthan backdrop and water scarcity theme seem aimed at the North Indian market. Rating: 2.75

Cast & Crew: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Chandini Chowdary, Urvashi Rautela, Tom Chacko, Satya; Music: Thaman S; Cinematography: Vijay Karthik; Editor: Niranjan Devaramane, Ruben; Direction: Bobby Kolli; Release Date: 12-1-2025

