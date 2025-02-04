Daaku Maharaaj OTT release: When and where to enjoy Nandamuri Balakrishna's HIT film in 5 languages

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj opens in cinemas on January 12, 2025. Taking advantage of the Pongal festivities, the action thriller went on to become the veteran actor's biggest-grossing movie.

Daaku Maharaaj will be available for viewing on Netflix beginning February 9, 2025. According to social media speculation, the Balakrishna-starring film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The release date for the film's Hindi version has yet to be confirmed.

Nandamuri Balakrishna leads the cast of Daaku Maharaaj, which also includes Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, and Rishi. Bobby Kolli directed the film, which has amazing cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and music written by S Thaman. The film was produced by Sai Soujanya and Naga Vamsi.

According to the producers, Daaku Maharaaj has grossed more than Rs 150 crore at the box office, making it Balayya's highest-grossing film.

The Hindi version of the film debuted on January 24, 2025. Daaku Maharaaj tells the story of an engineer who becomes a dacoit to assist his people overcome adversity.

