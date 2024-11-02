Cringe alert: Indian man asks Selena Gomez to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'; Netizens are 'embarrassed' [WATCH]

Indian netizens are embarrassed after a video of an Indian fan asking Selena Gomez to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' went viral.

Selena Gomez is a popular artist worldwide. The Calm Down singer is not just a pop star; she is also a talented actress and an entrepreneur with her makeup brand, Rare Beauty, which is now worth over $2 billion. A video of Selena Gomez interacting with an Indian fan is going viral online, but not for good reasons. In the video, the fan requests that the Only Murders In The Building actress chant 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Selena smiles and awkwardly repeats the slogan. The fan tells her that it is the best slogan in India. Watch the video After the video went viral, netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments, and they were not happy. One user wrote, "Pta nhi kyu india ki beizzati karwa deta he ye log" Another user commented, "See why education is important example here"

Several Indians found the video cringe and are slamming the fan for the embarrassing moment. One fan jokingly wrote, "Selena we dont claim him" Another fan commented, "our religion doesn't need unnecessary foreign validation. Stop embarrassing yourself and us along with you."

The video was posted by Pallav Paliwal and was captioned, One of our follower met Senena Gomez and she said “Jai Shri Ram” on occasion of Diwali" However, the fans quickly found out that the video was from May 2024, as Selena was wearing the outfit she wore on the premier of her musical comedy film, Emilia Pérez.

