Coolie Update: Rajinikanth's highly anticipated movie releasing THIS Diwali? Here's what we know

Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is generating buzz. The film, centered around gold smuggling, marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Kanagaraj, raising expectations among fans.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Coolie Movie Update

Superstar Rajinikanth is back in form with Jailer. He's busy with multiple projects. His recent film, Vettaiyaan, a suspense thriller directed by T. J. Gnanavel, received a lukewarm response at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Rajinikanth's Coolie. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolves around gold smuggling. Fans eagerly await its release.

article_image2

Coolie

Initially, there were reports of Coolie releasing on May Day. However, the release date has been shifted to Diwali due to extensive post-production work. The film unit expects better collections during the festive season. Lokesh Kanagaraj directs this film based on gold smuggling. The Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj combination has created high anticipation.

article_image3

Coolie Movie

After a brief break due to Rajinikanth's health and other reasons, filming has resumed its pace. Tamil sources suggest Rajinikanth plays a gold smuggler in Coolie. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music, and Kalaipuli S. Thanu produces the film under V Creations banner.

