Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave THIS to Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine's Day from jail; Read on

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar surprised Jacqueline Fernandez with a special Valentine's Day gift from jail. His grand gesture has sparked curiosity—find out what he sent to the actress.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 4:24 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's alleged love affair with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently imprisoned for a money laundering case, has become a hot topic. Intimate photos of the two from two years ago have surfaced, but Fernandez remains silent on the relationship.

budget 2025
article_image2

Jacqueline Implicated in the Case

Jacqueline Fernandez has been implicated in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case and is under investigation. She allegedly received extravagant gifts, including diamond jewelry and a high-tech horse, from Chandrashekhar.

 

article_image3

Conman Sukesh's Special Gift

Despite Jacqueline Fernandez distancing herself from Sukesh Chandrashekhar after his imprisonment, he continues to express his affection through letters and gifts. He reportedly gave her a special Valentine's Day gift in an attempt to win her back.

article_image4

A Jet Plane Gift

The gift was a multi-crore Gulfstream jet, personalized with her initials, JAF. In a letter, Sukesh professed his love and claimed Valentine's Day marked the beginning of their relationship. He also chose a registration number for the jet that corresponds to her birthday.

 

article_image5

A Hot Topic in Bollywood

Photos of the jet have gone viral, with some netizens expressing surprise at Sukesh's extravagant gesture despite his criminal history. Jacqueline Fernandez recently appeared in a Telugu song and played a supporting role in the 2023 Tamil film 'Legend'.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Before Ranveer Allahbadia, Kanan Gill asked the same shocking question, old video goes viral (WATCH) ddr

Before Ranveer Allahbadia, Kanan Gill asked the same shocking question, old video goes viral (WATCH)

Maalik: Rajkummar Rao's action thriller finally gets release date- Details inside NTI

Maalik: Rajkummar Rao’s action thriller finally gets release date – Details inside

Raghu Ram reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, says 'Some jokes went too far...' NTI

Raghu Ram reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, says 'Some jokes went too far...'

Kesari Chapter 2 Update: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer gets new release date; Details inside NTI

Kesari Chapter 2 Update: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer gets new release date; Details inside

The Odyssey: Mia Goth joins Christopher Nolan's star-studded cast for upcoming movie NTI

The Odyssey: Mia Goth joins Christopher Nolan's star-studded cast for upcoming movie

Recent Stories

Rohan Murty's success story: From Infosys legacy to Soroco founder NTI

Rohan Murty's success story: From Infosys legacy to Soroco founder

Ananya Panday's no-makeup look goes viral- Fans love her effortless glow [PHOTOS] NTI

Ananya Panday’s no-makeup look goes viral– Fans love her effortless glow [PHOTOS]

7 career-killing mistakes: How to stay professional at work MEG

7 career-killing mistakes: How to stay professional at work

Retire at 50 in India: Here's how much you should earn by 40 AJR

Retire at 50 in India: Here's how much you should earn by 40

Productivity: 7 skills MBA students must learn that add value to your resume MEG

Productivity: 7 skills MBA students must learn that add value to your resume

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Video Icon
Gujarat Giants vs RCB Highlights: RCB WINS by 6 Wickets in WPL 2025 Thriller!

Gujarat Giants vs RCB Highlights: RCB WINS by 6 Wickets in WPL 2025 Thriller!

Video Icon
Top 10 Bollywood Breakup Songs 💔 Must-Listen Playlist! 🎶

Top 10 Bollywood Breakup Songs 💔 Must-Listen Playlist! 🎶

Video Icon
Escaping the Taliban: Afghan Snowboarders Find Freedom on the Slopes in France!

Escaping the Taliban: Afghan Snowboarders Find Freedom on the Slopes in France!

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Stunning DRONE View of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj!

Maha Kumbh 2025: Stunning DRONE View of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj!

Video Icon