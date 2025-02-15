Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave THIS to Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine's Day from jail; Read on

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar surprised Jacqueline Fernandez with a special Valentine's Day gift from jail. His grand gesture has sparked curiosity—find out what he sent to the actress.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's alleged love affair with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently imprisoned for a money laundering case, has become a hot topic. Intimate photos of the two from two years ago have surfaced, but Fernandez remains silent on the relationship.

Jacqueline Implicated in the Case

Jacqueline Fernandez has been implicated in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case and is under investigation. She allegedly received extravagant gifts, including diamond jewelry and a high-tech horse, from Chandrashekhar.

Conman Sukesh's Special Gift

Despite Jacqueline Fernandez distancing herself from Sukesh Chandrashekhar after his imprisonment, he continues to express his affection through letters and gifts. He reportedly gave her a special Valentine's Day gift in an attempt to win her back.

A Jet Plane Gift

The gift was a multi-crore Gulfstream jet, personalized with her initials, JAF. In a letter, Sukesh professed his love and claimed Valentine's Day marked the beginning of their relationship. He also chose a registration number for the jet that corresponds to her birthday.

A Hot Topic in Bollywood

Photos of the jet have gone viral, with some netizens expressing surprise at Sukesh's extravagant gesture despite his criminal history. Jacqueline Fernandez recently appeared in a Telugu song and played a supporting role in the 2023 Tamil film 'Legend'.

