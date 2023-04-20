Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Combat the harsh summers with these three cooling snacks

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    There's no need to suffer through the summer heat when you can have delicious and cooling snacks. Here are the three cold and yummy snacks that are blissful for you to handle summers better.

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik

    We all know how summer is a time for relaxing, spending time with friends and family, and enjoying the warm weather. 

    But as much as we love summer, some days it is just too hot to do anything but stay in the air conditioning. Here are the three yummy summer snacks that are a must-have for you to handle the harsh summers much better.

    article_image2

    Image: Freepik

    1. Watermelon and feta salad:

    This savory-sweet salad is the perfect way to beat the heat while satisfying your hunger. Cut up watermelon into small cubes, crumble some feta cheese over the top, and then drizzle a little olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Delicious.

    article_image3

    Image: Freepik

    2. Smoothie bowl:

    Smoothies are a great way to cool off on a hot day, but why limit yourself to drinking them? Instead, whip up a smoothie bowl and top it with your favourite fruits, nuts, and other goodies for a filling and refreshing breakfast or snack.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Frozen Berries:

    A simple and refreshing snack that couldn't be easier to make. Just freeze berries and then pop them in your mouth whenever you need a cool and refreshing flavour. Perfect for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up or as a sweet treat after dinner.

