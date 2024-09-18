Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chiranjeevi's favourite actress Madhavi once talked about a shocking condition for her husband; read on

    Megastar Chiranjeevi's career-changing film is Khaidi. Chiranjeevi's acting and Kodandarami Reddy's direction in this film are excellent. Actress Madhavi acted as the heroine in this movie. Madhavi has done many films with Chiranjeevi.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    article_image2

    She acted in films like Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya, Roshagadu, Chattantho Poratam, Khaidi. The romance between Chiranjeevi and Madhavi in the movie Khaidi is a highlight. Madhavi also acted in a classic movie like Matrudevobhava. Madhavi, who rose to fame as a heroine, quit films long ago. She got married in 1996 and settled in the US. Her husband, Ralph Sharma, is a successful businessman as the head of a pharma company in the US. 

    article_image3

    Madhavi is also helping her husband in business. They have three children. Madhavi had put a condition on her husband before marriage. That is.. After marriage, he should not watch any of her movies. Madhavi herself revealed this in an interview. There is a reason why she put such a condition on her husband.

    article_image4

    My husband should see me as an ordinary woman. If he watches my movies, he will get the feeling that I am a celebrity. He will feel like my wife is a celebrity. Madhavi said that she put a condition on him not to watch her movies out of that fear.

    article_image5

    If anyone asks if you have seen the movies in which your wife acted, tell them that you have seen them. But Madhavi said that she herself showed him the movie Matrudevobhava. While he was watching the movie, I sat with my face covered in shame. She said that she was afraid of how he would feel if he saw her as an actress.

    article_image6

    Madhavi said that after watching that movie, he praised her saying that she is a very good actress. Currently, Madhavi is busy looking after their pharma companies. She is busy with her children on one side and company affairs on the other. Madhavi said that she would be very happy if even one of her children becomes an actress in the film industry.

