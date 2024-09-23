Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chiranjeevi awarded with Guinness World Records for being the 'Most prolific star in Indian film industry'

    Being in the industry for 46 years, Chiranjeevi has performed over 537 songs and 24,000 dance movements, setting a record. No other actor, both in and out of India, has reached this milestone.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    Megastar K Chiranjeevi on Sunday was honoured by the Guinness World Records for being the most prolific star in the Indian cinema business in the actor/dancer category. The certificate given to him read, "The most prolific film star in the Indian Film Industry/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star (India), achieved on September 20, 2024." September 22 also happens to be the day when the megastar made his debut in 1978.

    article_image2

    Being in the industry for 46 years, Chiranjeevi has performed over 537 songs and 24,000 dance movements, setting a record. No other actor, both in and out of India, has reached this milestone. According to reports, the Guinness team only included 143 films, but Chiranjeevi has appeared in over 150.

    article_image3

    Receiving the honour he said, "This is a memorable moment. I never sought attention from Guinness World Records, yet it feels great to be recognized for my dance. Dancing has actually made me a star and offered me so many accolades throughout my career." 

