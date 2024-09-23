Chiranjeevi awarded with Guinness World Records for being the 'Most prolific star in Indian film industry'

Being in the industry for 46 years, Chiranjeevi has performed over 537 songs and 24,000 dance movements, setting a record. No other actor, both in and out of India, has reached this milestone.

Megastar K Chiranjeevi on Sunday was honoured by the Guinness World Records for being the most prolific star in the Indian cinema business in the actor/dancer category. The certificate given to him read, "The most prolific film star in the Indian Film Industry/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star (India), achieved on September 20, 2024." September 22 also happens to be the day when the megastar made his debut in 1978.

Being in the industry for 46 years, Chiranjeevi has performed over 537 songs and 24,000 dance movements, setting a record. No other actor, both in and out of India, has reached this milestone. According to reports, the Guinness team only included 143 films, but Chiranjeevi has appeared in over 150.

Receiving the honour he said, "This is a memorable moment. I never sought attention from Guinness World Records, yet it feels great to be recognized for my dance. Dancing has actually made me a star and offered me so many accolades throughout my career."

