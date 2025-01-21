'Chhaava': Rashmika Mandanna looks aces Maharani Yesubai's look in new posters [PHOTOS]

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for her upcoming historical drama Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika’s regal first-look as Maharani Yesubai has heightened excitement, with the trailer releasing on January 22

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 12:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna unveiled her first-look posters from Chhaava, where she portrays Maharani Yesubai. Dressed in a saree with traditional jewelry, her regal appearance conveys both grace and intensity. She described Maharani Yesubai as "the pride of Swarajya" and announced that the trailer will release on January 22

article_image2

Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role, with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in significant roles

article_image3

Vicky Kaushal revealed that he was initially apprehensive about doing justice to Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy but found the challenge exciting. He highlighted how the role allowed him to explore the culture, history, and values of the Maratha empire

article_image4

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025, promising a grand portrayal of Maratha history

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital, 5 days after being stabbed at his Mumbai home shk

Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital, 5 days after being stabbed at his Mumbai home

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab '95 delayed again due to unforeseen circumstances; actor shares heartfelt apology NTI

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab '95 delayed again due to unforeseen circumstances; actor shares heartfelt apology

IND vs ENG: Samson and Abhishek sing Pehla Nasha together during team bonding ahead of 1st T20I (WATCH)

IND vs ENG: Samson and Abhishek sing 'Pehla Nasha' together during team bonding ahead of 1st T20I (WATCH)

Veer Pahariya talks acting guidance from Janhvi Kapoor ahead of 'Sky Force' release; Here's what he said

Veer Pahariya talks acting guidance from Janhvi Kapoor ahead of 'Sky Force' release; Here's what he said

Recent Stories

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj? NTI

Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS) vkp

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check NTI

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Video Icon
Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Video Icon
Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon