'Chhaava': Rashmika Mandanna looks aces Maharani Yesubai's look in new posters [PHOTOS]

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for her upcoming historical drama Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal.

Rashmika Mandanna unveiled her first-look posters from Chhaava, where she portrays Maharani Yesubai. Dressed in a saree with traditional jewelry, her regal appearance conveys both grace and intensity. She described Maharani Yesubai as "the pride of Swarajya" and announced that the trailer will release on January 22

Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role, with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in significant roles

Vicky Kaushal revealed that he was initially apprehensive about doing justice to Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy but found the challenge exciting. He highlighted how the role allowed him to explore the culture, history, and values of the Maratha empire

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025, promising a grand portrayal of Maratha history

